Whakamarama’s new market cooking up more than you think

Ethan Klem who will be sharing his passion about cultivated vegetable seedlings.

Ethan Klem who will be sharing his passion about cultivated vegetable seedlings.

Whakamarama Community Centre is starting up a market dedicated to young entrepreneurs.

Primary, intermediate and college-age artists and creative types will be tempting visitors with everything from quality second items to baking and arts and crafts.

The Kids Market which will be more than just toys and cupcakes, organiser Debbie Allan says.

“These young sellers are taking the opportunity to hone their creative talents making handmade gifts for the home and garden.

“The response to the market has been overwhelming and the community is buzzing with excitement and anticipation of what these young sellers have on offer.”

Visitors will also be entertained by young buskers, she says.

David Allan, 11, has been busy making wooden gifts and toys after showing an interest in woodwork at Whakamarama School.

Brothers Matteo and Quentin Dubois of Whakamarama have created and illustrated a card game titled FFF Fly Funky Fly (a game inspired by their experience in France when overrun by flies). David Allan, 11, has been busy making wooden gifts and toys after showing an interest in woodwork at Whakamarama School.

Garden to Table has had a positive influence on Year 6 Whakamarama School student Ethan Klem who will be sharing his passion and has cultivated different vegetable seedlings to sell to other gardeners, so they can grow their own food too.

Not all the sellers are novices, Otumoetai College student Loralei Feist has built up her own little business over the past couple of years, Sew N Love, sewing cute, affordable and practical gifts for all ages, from sock monkeys to kids’ wallets and hair accessories.

INFO Whakamarama Kids Market Facebook event page.





The details

What: Whakamarama Kids Market

Where: Whakamarama Community Centre

When: September 16, 3-5pm



