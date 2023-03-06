New Zealand has been hit with a swarm of wild weather over the New Year period.

Weather experts have confirmed just how terrible last summer was.

Tauranga received more than 750mm of rain over the summer, the highest level of rainfall the city has seen since records began in 1898.

The news comes after Niwa released its Climate Summary report for the 2022-2023 summer period.

The report showed Tauranga was hit with 287 per cent of its normal seasonal rainfall, a total of 754mm.

In February alone, the city had 231mm of rain, a level Niwa reported as being “well above normal”.

Tauranga was one of 18 North Island locations and six South Island locations observed a record or near-record wet February.

Niwa reported that this summer was the wettest summer on record for the Bay of Plenty region as a whole.

As of Friday, Niwa’s report stated that soil moisture levels were well above normal across the North Island.

The nationwide average temperature for summer 2022-23 was 17.9C, making summer 2022- 23 the country’s third-warmest summer on record.

The major weather events of the summer included two cyclones: Hale and Gabrielle.

Cyclone Gabrielle’s damage to the North Island in mid-February included historic flooding, widespread destruction to agricultural, horticultural and viticultural lands, dozens of impassable roads, severe coastal erosion, the country’s third-ever national state of emergency declaration, and loss of life.

Civil Defence emergency management regional manager Clinton Naude. Photo / John Borren

Emergency Management Bay of Plenty director Clinton Naude said the summer stood out because “we have had one major weather event after another”.

“They placed a heavy load on people and communities across the North Island. Unfortunately, climate change means we will be dealing with a greater number of major storms than we have in the past.”

Naude said Bay of Plenty Civil Defence personnel have supported emergency responses across Bay of Plenty, Auckland, Tairāwhiti and Hawke’s Bay in recent weeks.

“We still have people going in to relieve responders in badly-hit areas. So although it is only March, it has already been a busy year.”

Fire and Emergency New Zealand acting district manager Brendon Grylls said Fire and Emergency had attended 130 weather-related callouts in the Bay of Plenty between December 1 and February 28.

“Cyclone Gabrielle was an unprecedented and catastrophic event,” Grylls said.

“Our Fire and Emergency volunteer and career crews went above and beyond to assist members of their communities, and continue to do so.”

Grylls said working in wet and flooded conditions posed a different set of risks for firefighters, which they are trained to respond to.

“Both volunteer and career firefighters are required to undertake online modules as part of a practical training session on working around water, including shore rescues.”

Federated Farmers executive member and Bay of Plenty president Darryl Jensen. Photo / Mead Norton

Federated Farmers Bay of Plenty provincial president Darryl Jensen said the wet weather had affected the lower-lying and coastal farmers the most.

“They’ve just had an extremely high water table and it’s affected grass growth and the ability to grow crops.”

Jensen said maize growth had been particularly affected by the rain.

“It’s a little bit unknown until it’s all harvested but I think there will be a shortage of maize to use as feed this autumn and winter.”

Jensen said it was “frustrating” to farm in the continual wet.

“The farmers of my generation cannot recall another farming season like it.”

Jensen said farmers in animal industries were also noticing their animals have missed the sunlight.

“Lambs especially have not done as well as they would normally.”

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport agency maintenance and operations national manager Neil Walker said the majority of the North Island’s road network has been put under “major stress by a continued battering” of extreme weather.

“This means contractors are either behind schedule or re-focused on the recovery from Cyclone Hale, the Auckland Anniversary Floods and Cyclone Gabrielle,” Walker said.

Walker said Waka Kotahi was working through what recovery would look in the most cyclone-damaged regions.

“We know that contractors in these areas are up against it this summer, however, they will take every opportunity they can to complete their maintenance programmes as the weather allows,” Walker said.

“This means that crews for certain types of work are likely to be out on the network into April or May, weather allowing. The more work we do now the less reactive maintenance we’ll need to complete through winter.”

Walker said some areas were able to start their work programmes early.

“A good example of this is our East Waikato network, which includes the Coromandel region – they still expect to complete their full programme, which is a great achievement in the face of adversity.”



