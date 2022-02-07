Wet weather affects SH2 resurfacing, delays expected

Delays are expected through the site area. Photo / NZME

Wet weather has continued to affect the completion of the resurfacing works on State Highway 2 Takitimu Drive under the Waihī Rd overbridge.

Prior to Waitangi Day weekend, Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency contractors re-opened all lanes on Takitimu Drive to reduce the expected congestion caused by holiday traffic over the long weekend.

Traffic management was reinstated immediately following the peak morning traffic period this morning, with one lane available in each direction. Weather permitting, the final surfacing layer, road marking and barrier reinstatement will take place before the morning of February 14.

Delays are expected through the site area during peak traffic periods. During the week, traffic will be switched onto different lanes to allow the various work activities to take place. Motorists are reminded to adhere to the temporary speed limits and follow directions from traffic management staff and signs.

Waka Kotahi thanked motorists for their patience and understanding while this important work was undertaken to improve the state highway network.

- SUPPLIED CONTENT