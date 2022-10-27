A total of 15 life-saving missions were completed by the Waikato Westpac Rescue Helicopter over Labour Weekend. Photo supplied.

A total of 15 lifesaving missions were completed by the Waikato Westpac Rescue Helicopter over Labour Weekend across the Waikato, King Country, Coromandel, and surrounding areas.

The Waikato Westpac Rescue Helicopter was commonly spotted at Mount Pirongia for two hiking-related incidents, and at Thames Hospital for two medical-related incidents. This is a significant increase of almost 120 per cent compared with last year's long-weekend missions.

The weekend started with the Waikato Westpac Rescue Helicopter being dispatched to Litchfield for a man in his 20s who was suffering from multiple injuries. The patient was flown to Waikato Hospital for further treatment.

On the morning of Saturday, October 22, the Waikato Westpac Rescue Helicopter was dispatched to Mount Pirongia for a woman in her 50s who had fallen and sustained injuries while hiking. The patient was flown directly to Waikato Hospital for further treatment.

On Saturday night, the Waikato Westpac Rescue Helicopter was tasked to transport a woman in her 60s from Thames Hospital. The patient was suffering from a serious medical event and was flown to Waikato Hospital for further treatment.

The next morning, the Waikato Westpac Rescue Helicopter was dispatched to Mount Pirongia for a teenage boy who had sustained injuries. The patient was flown to Waikato Hospital for further treatment.

On Monday morning, the Waikato Westpac Rescue Helicopter was tasked to transport a pre-term baby from Thames hospital. The patient was transported to Waikato Hospital for further treatment. That night, the Waikato Westpac Rescue Helicopter was tasked to Tauranga Hospital for a man in his 60s suffering from a critical medical event. The patient was flown to Waikato Hospital for further treatment.

