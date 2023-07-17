The district council’s CCTV fund is open.

A $50,000 fund is available for preventing crime and antisocial behaviour.

Western Bay of Plenty District Council’s CCTV fund is open for the third time.

Council operations manager Kerrie Little says it is important people feel safe, and the CCTV fund helps to achieve this.

“We’re keen to work with the community to determine the most-needed locations for that added security,” she says.

“So if there’s a blind spot that needs some surveillance in your neighbourhood, please put an application in.”

Kerrie says the fund has grown in popularity during its short life, with applications increasing from 2021-22. That means it is likely some applications will miss out.

“In the first two years of the fund, we’ve installed 17 new cameras around the rohe. There have been some great applications that unfortunately missed out on the last funding rounds, so we’d love for those groups to consider reapplying this year.”

All applications will be considered by a panel that includes councillors Rodney Joyce, Margaret Murray-Benge and Richard Crawford, Kerrie, and a police representative.

The CCTV fund is an outcome from the council’s Long Term Plan 2021-31, with the five community boards showing strong support for the initiative.

The $50,000 fund runs for three years (total $150,000), with the final year being 2023. The continuation of the fund will be considered as part of the Long Term Plan 2024-34.

Go to the council’s website www.westernbay.govt.nz for application forms and more information. Applications close on August 10.

Completed forms can either be emailed to info@westernbay.govt.nz or dropped off at one of the library and service centres at Waihī Beach, Katikati, Ōmokoroa, Barkes Corner or Te Puke.

Applications to monitor private property will not be considered.