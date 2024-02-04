Take the kids and hang out at Ōmokoroa’s shaded playground at the domain this weekend. Photo / Rebecca Mauger

If you have children in tow this summer it’s handy to know where the best playgrounds are.

There are several playgrounds in the Western Bay of Plenty where children can swing, slide and climb to their heart’s content.

The district’s playgrounds are designed for kids aged 4 to 12, but there’s also equipment at most of the playgrounds to suit toddlers.

Here are a few top playground picks:





Waihī Beach — Island View Reserve playground

Off Seaforth Rd, this recently established playground has been a crowd-pleaser for families since it opened.

The playground design was inspired by its seaside location, with nautical structures such as a wooden boat, natural materials and plantings, a sandy bottom and shade cloths. It also has access for people with disabilities, with accessible picnic tables and a new public toilet.

Ōmokoroa destination playground

This playground was rebuilt only two years ago following an engagement process.

The destination playground is on the Ōmokoroa foreshore and features a huge tower and slide, swings, trampolines, tunnels, climbing structures and a mouse wheel for kids to bounce, fly, spin and clamber for hours.

Plus, the playground has shade with a mix of shade cloths and established trees. There’s plenty of seating for parents.

Katikati

Katikati has an avocado-themed turf at the Katikati playground between The Arts Junction and Western Bay Museum.

The playground pays homage to Katikati’s claim of being the avocado capital of New Zealand, with an avocado motif on the artificial turf surrounding the trampoline.

It has plenty of fun play options with an in-ground trampoline, climbing frames, a basket swing and percussion instruments.

The playground has good access for people with disabilities, plus, anyone fancying a workout can use the exercise equipment in nearby Digglemann Park.





Te Puke — Jubilee Park Destination Playground

One of its key features is a 6m-high rope climbing tower that resembles a kiwifruit vine, a magnet for kids who love to clamber.

Plus, there are two flying saucer basket swings, slides, a see-saw, fitness cube and merry-go-round. There’s also a skatepark and basketball half court nearby for the older kids.

The playground is behind New World.





Maketū — Park Rd Reserve

Located in the Park Road Reserve on the estuary foreshore in Maketu.

The sand play playground — with a safety surface made entirely of sand — gives an added dimension for children because they can play on the equipment or create castles in the sand.

Kids can explore on the child-size diggers, pirate’s climbing rope tower, slides, swings, basket swing flying saucer and surfboard.





Paengaroa

The bee-themed playground in Paengaroa Domain will have children buzzing with excitement.

With its beehive-like shape and branding, it’s a hive of activity. It features a two-storey play tower, firefighter’s pole, slide, swings, a climbing frame and a grass bank.

The playground has a mound around its outside that gives it an enclosed feeling.





Pukehina — Midway and Maramarua Park

Flying foxes and pirate ships are still favourites at Midway Park, a beachfront playground with a new (ish) pirate ship.

There’s also a slide, roundabout, flying saucer basket swing, plus some picnic tables and a grassy area.



