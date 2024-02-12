All bikes and all abilities are catered for in the Western Bay.

Whether you’re an e-bike cruiser, lycra-clad fitness junkie, wrangling a biker gang of kids, or only in it for the coffee at the end – there’s a bike ride for you this summer.

Western Bay’s bike trails are among the best in New Zealand’s biking hotspots.

Here are a few of Western Bay of Plenty's top cycle trails for your family this summer.





Ōmokoroa to Tauranga

Harbourside boardwalks, sea views at every turn and a great playground and swimming spot at the end – this 19km bike ride from Ōmokoroa to Tauranga offers a lot.

The track is made up of both new and existing off-road shared paths and local road connections.

If you’re not keen to ride the whole thing, there are plenty of shorter options.

There’s the cruisy ride from Plummers Point to Ōmokoroa and back. Stop in at Hūhārua Park, which has recently received a Green Flag Award – one of just 26 parks in New Zealand. The Ongarahu Pa site by the main carpark at Plummers Point is serene with views over the harbour.





Katikati

If you’ve got a tribe of children plus grandma and grandpa on their e-bikes, the leisurely cycle trails in Katikati may be the cycle for you.

These family-friendly rides provide birdlife, orchards, art and water that the historic town is known for.

There are several short rides to choose from. One of the prettiest is the path from the river to the harbour, which has recently been upgraded.





Waitekohekohe recreational park

If mountain biking is your thing, consider the Waitekohekohe recreational park on the outskirts of Katikati.

There are many options in this 88 hectare park, with a series of short forest tracks for mountain bikers of all abilities. After racing through the trails, there’s a swimming hole to cool off in.





Waihī Beach

For one of the flattest rides in the district look at the cycle paths in the beachside town of Waihī Beach and Bowentown. Here you can enjoy the best of both worlds — cruise alongside the surf beach and/or meander inland past the Athenree Estuary.

This 9km trail provides loads of places to stop and refuel, with cafés, playgrounds, reserves and even some shops in the township.

Most of the trail is flat, but the view from the top of the eastern most point, above Cave Bay, is a reward for the extra effort it takes to cycle there.





Papamoa to Paengaroa

For those feeling a bit adventurous, peddle the 20km (one way) cycle trail from Papamoa to Paengaroa, This safe and flat route goes inland alongside the Tauranga Eastern Link.

The highway’s banks are planted with beautiful native trees and the Kaituna River bridge features a stunning set of pouwhenua (carved Māori land markers).





Kaikōkopu Trail

For a great day trip and a good leg workout, get among the 61km ride (return) on the Kaikopoku Trail from Paengaroa to Okere Falls. This country ride has plenty of ups and downs and has just reopened after the wet weather early last year.

You’ll cruise through kiwifruit orchards, native bush, dairy and sheep farms and enjoy lake and sea views.

For a shorter ride, park at the end of Ridge Rd and cruise the 12km to Okere Falls.





Papamoa to Maketu

If you love a good pie, then the 11km ride from Bell Rd (beside the Kaituna River) or 13km from Papamoa to Maketū is the one for you. It’s a bit more intrepid than some of the other cycle trails in the Western Bay, as it’s mostly along back country roads, with a dedicated cycle trail just for the last leg along the Maketū Estuary.





Te Ara Kahikatea Pathway – Te Puke

Kids will love this flat 4km trail that makes for a relaxed family ride. Pedal through wetlands and alongside the Waiari Stream on the eastern outskirts of Te Puke. The loop pathway goes through Jubilee Park before meandering through rural paddocks.

You’ll also cycle over and under bridges and past Te Puke’s oldest cemetery.

INFO westernbay.govt.nz/recreation/cycleways