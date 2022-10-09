Western Bay of Plenty's new mayor James Denyer pictured at home near Katikati on Saturday afternoon, after hearing the news he had won the mayoral race. Photo / Alan Gibson, Gibson Images

Sitting in sunshine, surrounded by native birds and bush with expansive views of the Western Bay of Plenty, the district's new mayor is beaming.

It's Saturday afternoon and James Denyer's phone regularly chirps and buzzes with congratulatory messages as he reacts to being elected mayor of the Western Bay. His initial response was one of being "gobsmacked" but he later refined this to "excited" and "really pleased".

Preliminary results released yesterday show Denyer received 4188 votes, polling ahead of second-highest candidate Mark Boyle, who got 2627, and third-highest candidate John Scrimgeour with 2587.

From the deck of his rural Katikati home, Denyer told the Bay of Plenty Times he originally thought the contest for the mayoralty would be close, so he was surprised to win by such a margin.

"I wouldn't have stood if I didn't think I wouldn't have had a good chance. I was quietly confident but it was a tough field. There were a lot of interesting things at play," he said.

Denyer, 46, described rival mayoral hopeful Scrimgeour as a "strong candidate" who was up against fellow mayoral contender Boyle for the Te Puke vote, who was also strong competition, he said.

"And of course, you have Don Thwaites who is a strong contender as well, and then Rodney [Joyce] from Katikati so you could say he took some of my home votes.

Thwaites received 2396 votes and Joyce 1371.

"It's great to have... people believe in me," Denyer said.

Denyer's new role comes after a term as a councillor for the Katikati and Waihī Beach ward. During those three years, he attended most community board meetings - not just for his ward but for the district's others also.

"I felt it was part of my job as a councillor; in a way, I'm paid to represent the whole district. If I've got a vote, I need to be able to vote sensibly on it and have a real input that is worth something," he said.

"I did try to get around and hear directly from people what people's concerns were and I'm really pleased I did."

Asked if he felt that diligence paid off with this victory, Denyer responded: "I think it has helped me, knowing what the concerns are in each ward - not as much as a ward councillor but still [it has helped]."

"[To have that] good understanding has allowed me to say I have been there, I have done the work, and hopefully let people know that they can vote for me with confidence, that I will be able to help them in their issues."

Previously, Denyer advocated for the Katikati bypass and was on the stakeholder reference group working with Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency. He also successfully worked towards progressing the $43 million Ōmokoroa interchange, which is expected to begin later this year or early next year and be completed by 2025.

"I hope to be judged on my performance."

But Denyer was quick to add that the role of a councillor, and now that of the mayor, was not worth much if you did not have a united team with you.

"As a council, you almost have no power except as a collective. Hopefully, I can help mould the council into a good team."

All sitting Western Bay councillors who stood for the election again this year have been voted in. They will be inducted alongside three fresh faces - Richard Crawford, Andy Wichers, and Joyce - who will take the roles of former councillors who have stepped down, or in Denyer's case, won the mayoralty.

Denyer was quick to shut down any suggestion of the Western Bay running into the same choppy waters the Tauranga City Council faced in 2019 when unsuccessful mayoral candidates were elected as councillors.

When that elected council was discharged of its duties in 2020, a review and observational report referred to the months of in-fighting and bickering among its members and that "a battle for the mayoralty never ended".

Denyer said he had a deep respect for his fellow councillors, particularly those who also ran for the mayoralty.

Creating a solid council team and culture was the first task on Denyer's agenda as mayor.

"The culture comes from the top but it's a team effort," Denyer said.

Other plans were less certain, for now.

A Future of Local Government review due out at the end of this month was expected to bring significant change for councils throughout New Zealand. Denyer said this made it difficult to plan too much in advance so close to the Christmas break without yet knowing the consequences of the Government reform.

Despite this, Denyer said he believed he had the agility to successfully navigate whatever would be thrown at councils by the Government.

He campaigned on having the experience of already being on the council "but not being there for so long that I'm set in my ways".

"I think I have the skills and experience to make a difference. It's a bit of a challenge but I think I can get the best for the district."

Denyer replaces Garry Webber, who retired after several years on the council, including two terms as mayor.

Denyer said he hoped to replicate Webber's "calm leadership" for councillors but at the same time "I've got to be my own man".

"I'll have a different style to him, obviously."

Asked to surmise this style, Denyer said: "Thoughtful, hardworking, collaborative."

Denyer is supported in his new endeavour by wife Victoria and their two children, who attend local schools.

Victoria Denyer said her husband had always committed himself to the entire district, often driving all over to attend community meetings.

"I don't want people to think he hasn't done that from the start."

She said her husband took his role seriously and worked hard for the community.

During the past 10 years, James Denyer has been a member and president of Katikati Rotary, member and vice president of Katikati Open-Air Art, trustee and chairman of Aongatete Forest Project.

Denyer has a background in science and corporate finance during his years in London, where he formulated the $2.5 billion operating budget for the London Olympics.

These days, when not working for the council or community Denyer said he enjoyed going for hikes. He also enjoyed "re-charging" while gardening in their large, green property.

Back on the deck in the sunshine, overlooking tree tops to see a horizon crowned by Mayor (Tuhua) Island, Denyer expressed gratitude for the view - one which he said would serve him as a reminder of some of the district's communities he will now serve as mayor.



Votes for Western Bay's new mayor

Suaree Borrell — 659

Mark Boyle — 2627

James Denyer — 4188

Paul Haimona — 351

Rodney Joyce — 1371

Hori BOP Leeming — 144

John Scrimgeour — 2587

Don Thwaites — 2396

● Preliminary results as of 4pm yesterday