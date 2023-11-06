Christopher Luxon's artwork has a National flavour.

National and Labour are neck and neck in the doodle artwork auction stakes.

Both leaders’ artworks have had zero response and no bids on the Trade Me auction fundraiser for Abbeyfield Western Bay of Plenty.

Organisers have dropped the auction starting price from $500 to $300. The auction started in October, was relisted and will now close on November 10.

Abbeyfield WBOP is raising money to build a house in Wills Rd, Katikati, for 14 residents over 65. It has undergone a range of fundraising projects in the past few years including many online art auctions from local and national artists. It asked Christopher Luxon and Chris Hipkins to donate an artwork for auction.

Hipkins looked to his love of the sausage roll for inspiration and quoted his favourite recipe ... 500g good sausages, one small onion, ¼ cup chopped parsley, two tablespoon of tomato sauce and 450g flaky puff pastry.

Chris Hipkins' fondness for pastry treats has been widely publicised.

Luxon’s artwork appears to be himself on his 50cc scooter with a “National ‘23″ flag on the back (earlier this year Luxon revealed he drove a scooter for the odd errand).

Two years ago Jacinda Ardern was asked to do the same thing and her doodle/quote was snapped up for $1400.

INFO To check out the auction and other Abbeyfield WBOP art auctions go to https://www.trademe.co.nz/a/search?member_listing=8027034&bof=9idYkNxQ



