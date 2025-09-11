Advertisement
Western Bay of Plenty firearm incident: Trio due in Tauranga court today

Three people are due to appear in Tauranga District Court today. Photo / NZME

Three people have been arrested after a person was seriously injured in an alleged firearm incident in the Western Bay of Plenty.

An increased police presence was in place on Manoeka Rd, near Te Puke, yesterday after a person drove themselves to the local medical centre with serious injuries.

