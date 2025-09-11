Three people are due to appear in Tauranga District Court today. Photo / NZME

Three people have been arrested after a person was seriously injured in an alleged firearm incident in the Western Bay of Plenty.

An increased police presence was in place on Manoeka Rd, near Te Puke, yesterday after a person drove themselves to the local medical centre with serious injuries.

Police said the person was subsequently taken to Tauranga Hospital.

In a statement today, police said three people had been arrested and charged with reckless discharge of a firearm.

The 24-year-old man, 30-year-old man, and 57-year-old woman were due in Tauranga District Court today.