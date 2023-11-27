Western Bay of Plenty cricket wrap

The Western Bay cricket competition got back on track after a washed-out weekend.

Western Bay Cricket

Baaj Sports batsman Gurinder Singh continued his golden start to the Classic Builders Division One competition, with his third three-figure score after just seven weeks of the season.

Baaj Sports batted first against Pāpāmoa and reached 264 for the loss of seven wickets. Singh opened his side’s turn at bat and scored at a tad less than a run a ball, in posting 117 runs, before being bowled by Asa Banbury.

The Pāpāmoa second XI made a determined attempt to chase down the big target but were restricted to 199/8. Keagan Bromilow top scored with 46 runs, with Baaj bowlers Rajan Mehta and Yogesh Yogi grabbing three wickets apiece. Baaj Sports held on to the Don Warner Challenge Trophy for the third consecutive week.

Cadets match with Katikati turned out to be a one-sided affair with Cadets taking out a 171-run win. Cadets set the visitors a target of 270 before Cameron O’Dea and Darcy Collett scythed through the Katikati reply. O’Dea finished his spell with five wickets for 23 runs, with Collett taking four wickets, to add to his six wickets in T20 competition on Thursday evening.

The Pāpāmoa Division Three representatives had a 100-run win over Albion, courtesy of Pāpāmoa bowler Michael Condor. Pāpāmoa reached 246/8, then bowled their opponents out for 146, with Condor taking six wickets for 42 runs.

Two further centuries were recorded in Division Four action. Katikati reached 216/8, with GS Babbu belting the Western Bay season’s top score of 119 runs. However Baaj Sport’s fourth XI came back with a spirited reply to take out the encounter with four wickets to spare.

Baaj Sport’s third XI number five, Vishal Garg, belted a quickfire 107 off 70 balls with twelve fours and four sixes in his sides 192-run victory over Cadets.

Results

Classic Builders Division One

Cadets 269 (Daniel Maathuis 79, Marshall Flint 48, Finn Dempsey 40, Sam Clegg 36) defeated Katikati 98 (Cameron O’Dea 5/23, Darcy Collett 4/22)

Mount Maunganui 187/8 (Nathan Walker 38, Lawrence James 36) defeated United Indians 121 (Dale Swan 3/19, Daniel Smith 3/21)

Baaj Sports 264/7 (Gurinder Singh 117, Yogesh Yogi 45; Asa Banbury 3/43) defeated Papamoa 199/8 (Keagan Bromilow 46, Asa Banbury 42no, Josh Short 34; Rajan Mehta 3/38, Yogesh Yogi 3/38)

Hawks 234/7 (Happy Singh 61, Kuljit Singh 39no, Amandeep Singh 30; Jason Spice 3/36, Rhydian Spice 3/48) defeated Tauranga Boys’ College 151 (Reuben Carter 57, Andrew Norman 36)

Classic Builders Division Two

Bay Blasters 140 (Derin Davis 47, Sivasyam Sadasivan 30; Jasdeep Sidhu 3/23) lost to Baaj Sports 143/2 (Amritpal Singh 54no, Aman Mahal 37)

Te Puke 177 (Benjamin Hunter-Blair 43, Johnny Coulter 31; Vinod Sharma 3/25) defeated United Indians 76 (M Sachith 4/7)

Falcons 168 (Pardeep Kumar 34; Prahjot Singh 4/34) lost to Sher E Punjab Te Puke 171/4 (Kala Singh 49, Gurpreet Padda 45, Karandeep Singh 34no)

Greerton 228/9 (Louis Morris 81, Richard Earl 30; Jean Roux 3/43, Isaac Loye 3/53) lost to Cadets.

Classic Builders Division Three

Mount Maunganui 156/7 (Jason Luke 44; Marnus Botha 34; Angelo Giacon 3/25) defeated Tauranga Boys College White 141/7 (Chanui Walisundra 56no; John White 3/32)

Pāpāmoa 246/8 (Srinesh Fernando 80, David Babbage 72) defeated Albion 146 (Matt Summerville 57; Michael Condor 6/42)

Tauranga Boys’ College Blue 171/6 (Joshua Phillips 57, Nate Handley 56) lost to Grasshoppers 173/5 (Bob Curran 48, James Hope 39no)

Mount Maunganui2 — 198/9 (Cruz Clacher-MacDonald 40, Cruise Green 38, Felix Payne 33; Lenny Gilbert 5/35) defeated Aquinas College 124 (Connor Martin 4/19, Oscar Tutt 4/25)

Classic Builders Division Four

Danphe CC 252 (Ajit Chaudhary 69, Radhe Yadav 69) defeated Bay Blasters 106 (Bikask Pandey 4/27)

Katikati 216/8 (GS Babbu 119; Amandeep Singh 3/31) lost to Baaj Sports2 217/6 (Priar Brar 88, Amandeep Singh 50)

Baaj Sports 260/6 (Vishal Garg 107, Gary Singh 71; Anhad Singh 3/22) defeated Cadets 68 (Cooper Goodhue 35; Rambo Singh 4-5, Maninder Singh 4/27)

United Indians 234/5 (Jas Karan Singh 81no, Gurvinder Singh 47; Kirean Wonnocott 3/52) defeated Greerton 166 (Carter Fitzpatrick 62)

Classic Builders Division One & Two T20

Round Seven

Falcons 101 (Nick Smith 5/10) lost to Mount Maunganui 103/3: Cadets 172/6 defeated Sher E Punjab Te Puke 130 (Darcy Collett 6/22): Te Puke 123/9 lost to Baaj Sports2 — 129/3 (Gurwinder Singh 62): Pāpāmoa 146/6 lost to United Indians 147/6; Greerton 155/8 defeated Hawks 80: United Indians 79 lost to Tauranga Boys’ College 80/7.



