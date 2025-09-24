Emergency services were called to the crash just before 9am. Photo / NZME

Already a subscriber? Sign in here

Access to Herald Premium articles require a Premium subscription. Subscribe now to listen.

Western Bay of Plenty crash: One injured after car collides with house

Emergency services were called to the crash just before 9am. Photo / NZME

A person is being taken to hospital after a car hit a house in the Western Bay of Plenty.

Emergency services were called to the crash on Omanawa Rd at 8.45am.

A police spokesperson said one person has suffered moderate injuries.

“The vehicle appears to have collided with a house.”

A Hato Hone St John spokesperson said an ambulance was taking one patient in a moderate condition to Tauranga Hospital.