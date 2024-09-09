Western Bay of Plenty District Council's CCTV fund has enabled 21 new CCTV cameras to be placed in the Western Bay of Plenty. Photo / Alex Cairns

Applications are now open for a new CCTV $50,000 council fund to prevent crime and deter anti-social behaviour in the community.

The fund is intended to help Western Bay of Plenty residents, community boards and ward forums with purchasing and installing new CCTV cameras for public spaces.

In the past three years, this fund has seen 21 new cameras placed in the Western Bay of Plenty region.

As an outcome of the council’s Long-term Plan 2021-2031, all applicants will be considered by a panel of councillors, operations manager Kerrie Little and a police representative.