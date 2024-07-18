The Reserve Bank of New Zealand is considering launching a central bank digital currency (CBDC). This episode explores why and how it could work.

Preliminary results are in for two byelections in the Western Bay of Plenty Council district.

Laura Rae is set to be elected to the Western Bay of Plenty District Council as the Maketu-Te Puke councillor, while Chris Dever appears to have been elected to the Ōmokoroa Community Board, Western Bay of Plenty Council said in a statement.

The byelections were prompted after Maketū-Te Puke councillor Richard Crawford died after suffering a heart attack on March 31 and, on April 17, Ōmokoroa Community Board member Greig Neilson resigned from his role with immediate effect.

These followed the August 2023 resignations of Anish Paudel from the Te Puke Community Board and Alan Kurtovich from the Waihī Beach Community Board.