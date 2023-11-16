Western Bay of Plenty Neighbourhood Support is holding a Sirens and Services Day on Sunday.

Are you worried about safety and security in your neighbourhood?

Would you like to get to know your neighbours better - and have some fun?

Western Bay of Plenty Neighbourhood Support is holding a Sirens and Services Day on Sunday at the Pāpāmoa Sports Centre at Gordon Spratt Reserve, Pāpāmoa from 10am to 2pm.

Representatives from Fire and Emergency New Zealand, emergency management, police, St John Ambulance, fisheries, Coastguard, community patrol and other services will be on hand to show what they do, let kids have a go with equipment and see demonstrations.

Rotary and helping organisations like Here2helpU will also take part. You can even observe a tsunami through a virtual reality headset.

Children can have their “passport” stamped and do an activity at each of the displays to win a prize, and there will be a sausage sizzle to keep everyone fed.

The real drawcard is a chance to make your own icecream and decorate it with all the sprinkles, wafers and sauces you can imagine - and all it takes is a donation of a can or two for the foodbank, or a koha donation.

Neighbourhood Support chairwoman Kathy Webb says the day out is a chance to talk to parents and families about safety in their neighbourhoods.

“We want to dispel people’s fears about theft and burglaries and build a sense of safety. Neighbourhood Support works to make homes, streets, neighbourhoods and communities safer and more caring places.

“We know that if you get to know your neighbours, people can feel safer and communities are more resilient and connected. Connected communities can dispel assumptions about safety and allay fears.”



