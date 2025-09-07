Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Western Bay local elections: Councillor candidates on the big issues

Alisha Evans
By
Local Democracy Reporter - Bay of Plenty·SunLive·
13 mins to read

Western Bay residents will be able to vote in the council elections from Tuesday. Photo / NZME

Western Bay residents will be able to vote in the council elections from Tuesday. Photo / NZME

Rates affordability and housing are some of the biggest issues Western Bay of Plenty District Council candidates want to address if elected.

Voting in the council elections begins on Tuesday.

Western Bay voters will elect a mayor and nine councillors from three general

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save