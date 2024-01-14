Coromandel MP Scott Simpson. Photo / Hagen Hopkins

OPINION

Hon Scott Simpson

MP For Coromandel

January 2024

As we start the year, it’s been great to see so many people enjoying themselves in our region and around the country. The last few years have been tough, and there are certainly challenges still ahead, but I’ve noticed a renewed sense of optimism; spending time in the Western Bay of Plenty can have that effect on people. Hopefully, everyone who passed through our region enjoyed themselves and intend to come back soon.

Politics has taken a bit of break over the holiday season, but Parliament begins sitting at the end of January and we’ll back to the task of implementing practical policies which make a difference to everyday New Zealanders. We’ve already repealed the Ute Tax, disposed of Labour’s costly, complicated and confusing resource management legislation, adjusted the brightline test to two years, and agreed to axe the appalling Three Waters plan. These were all policies brought in by the last Government, which did little besides adding costs and red tape to people’s lives and day-to-day activities.

In addition to representing the Coromandel electorate in Wellington, I’ve been appointed the Chief Whip for the National Party. I’m responsible for casting votes, making sure our MPs are in the House and in select committee when they’re needed, and ensuring the parliamentary process runs smoothly by working with the other whips. It’s an interesting role, but my focus remains on advocating for the Western Bay of Plenty and the wider Coromandel electorate.

Looking forward, I’m hopeful that 2024 will go more smoothly than 2023. It might be wishful thinking, but a nice, steady year would be much appreciated.



