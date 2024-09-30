At first he thought someone had put a red collar on his dog, but said after a closer look he realised she was bleeding from “horrifying” gaping wounds and her neck had been “ripped open”.

“She literally had stitches from the top of her neck, right around to the bottom.”

Molly required two surgeries and needed at least 50 stitches, he said. She also had daily vet visits to check the wounds.

The owner of the German Shepherds put them in the ute and was about to drive off when Gibbs attempted to turn off the truck.

At this point, Gibbs said the owner bit him.

Paul Gibbs said he was bitten on the hand when he attempted to stop the owner of the dogs from leaving his property. Photo / Supplied

Molly had healed really well, but she would never be back to her old self, said Gibbs.

She sticks around the house a lot more now and has lost confidence, he said.

Western Bay of Plenty District Council compliance and monitoring manager Dougal Elvin said the council decided not to prosecute following the attack on Molly.

“This decision was not taken lightly, but after giving this matter further consideration and seeking legal advice, there was insufficient evidence to successfully prosecute.

“There are no witnesses to the attack, and it is unknown what dog attacked Molly.”

Border Collie, Molly, 10 days after she was attacked in December 2023. Photo / Alex Cairns

Council staff had met with Molly’s owner and understood his disappointment at their decision, Elvin said.

“This has understandably been a very distressing time for him, and something that no pet owner wants to experience.”

Gibbs said he would not be able to recover the $5000 in vet costs through the legal process due to the decision.

“I didn’t do anything about it because the council at the start, [said] ‘look, leave it with us’.

“Just about 12 months down the track, they backtrack and so I’m left holding the can.”

Gibbs posted about the attack on social media at the time and the owner of the German Shepherds said they would pay the vet costs, but Gibbs said he had not heard anything more from them.

People who saw his post donated around $1500 to the vet for Molly’s bills.

If the owner of the German Shepherds had paid the bill, Gibbs said the donated money would be given to other animals in need.

A police spokesperson previously confirmed an officer assisted after a dog attack at a Whakamārama property and the matter was referred to animal control.

Local Democracy Reporting has attempted to contact the owner of the German Shepherds.

