Western Bay cricket has resumed after the Christmas-New Year break.

Four centuries opened the second half of the season on Saturday, on a day where hard and fast outfields rewarded good shot making.

The Te Puke second XI won the toss in their Classic Builders Division Two encounter with Bay Blasters, and batted the opposition out of the game in posting 380 for the loss of just four wickets. Batting at three, Benjamin Hunter-Blair took charge of his side’s fortunes, and smashed 150 off 99 balls, with 23 fours and two shots over the boundary on the full.

Bay Blasters were in some trouble at 5 for 98, before Johnny Coulter wrapped up the tail, taking four wickets at a cost of just three runs with Bay Blasters finishing on a neat 100 runs.

Classic Builders Division One action saw batsman Manjot Singh in impressive form against Pāpāmoa as he smacked 116 in his side’s tally of 297/7. A five-wicket haul from United Indians, Gurjant Singh, ripped through the Papamoa batting attack as they were removed for 106 to hand their opponents a 191-run victory.

Baaj Sports retained the Don Warner Challenge Trophy in their match-up with Tauranga Boys College. The Baaj XI were removed for a relatively modest 151 before bowling the Tauranga Boys students out for 124. Yogesh Yogi grabbed five wickets for just 16 runs.

Other Div One games, resulted in Cadets beating long-time rivals Mount Maunganui by three wickets and Hawks getting past Katikati.

The Classic Builders Division Four, 40-overs per side competition, produced two three-figure scores. Baaj Sports third’s proved too strong for United Indians as they reached a very big total of 328/4. German Bhullar led the charge with 112 while Arshdeep Setta belted an unbeaten 70 runs. United Indians were bowled out for 123 to give the Baaj side a massive 205-run win.

Priar Brar, made it a double for the second Baaj team in the division four competition, with a neat century in defeating Bay Blasters.

WBOPCA Results January 13

Classic Builders Division One

Baaj Sports 151 (Vikas Tiwari 52, Narginder Bassi 34; Cooper Johnson 3/19, George Athy-Knibbs 3/21, Mathew Dow 3/40) defeated Tauranga Boys College 124 (Andrew Norman 49; Cameron Unwin 32, Yogesh Yogi 5/16)

Mount Maunganui 177 (Dale Swan 42, Daniel Anderson 3/24) lost to Cadets 181/7 (Marshall Flint 58, Joel Griffith 40no)

Hawks 250/9 (Happy Singh 97; Jacob Morton 3/58) defeated Katikati 222/9 (Nishi Ravji 64, Braden Brewer 34, Flynn Warren 31; Pambir Singh 3/30)

United Indians 297/7 (Manjot Singh 116, Gurwinder Singh 49, Sunil Gaur 34) defeated Papamoa 106 (Paul Inglis 44; Gurjant Singh 5/12)

Classic Builders Division Two

Greerton 305/8 (Kushwaran Joshi 76no, Steve Jennings 68, Jack Fitzgerald 35; Nitish Kumar 3/42) defeated Falcons (Gupreet Dhiman 55; Scott Drabble 5/54, Jack Fitzgerald 3/12)

Te Puke 380/4 (Benjamin Hunter-Blair 150, Hamish Wilde 55, Johnny Coulter 52no) defeated Bay Blasters 100 (Abin Abraham 45; Johnny Coulter 4/3, Raminder Singh 3/26)

Baaj Sports 176 (Navpreet Singh 41, Mani Panjeta 33; Prahjot Singh 3/45) defeated Sher E Punjab Te Puke 113 (Jashan Toderpuria 4/30)

United Indians 190 (Gurpreet Singh 37, PS Dhillon 30) defeated Cadets 171 (Depp Bolingford 62, Daniel Hall 47)

Classic Builders Division Three

Aquinas College 55 (Andrew Balfour 4/14) lost to Grasshoppers 56/1

Albion 185 (Darryl Morrison 48no) lost to Mount Maunganui Maunganui2 187/3 (Cruise Green 85no, Fraser Tustin 53; Rob Ermens 3/27)

Mount Maunganui 234/6 (Bradley Fox 74, Steve Robinson 44no) defeated Tauranga Boys College Blue 143

Papamoa defeated Tauranga Boys College White by default

Classic Builders Division Four

Baaj Sports 328/4 (German Bhullar 112, Arshdeep Setta 70no) defeated United Indians 123 (A Deep 35; Yash Gill 4/35)

Katikati 179/8 (Ravinder Singh 45, Cameron Pooley 45; Narayan Raghunath 4/28) defeated Greerton 164/8 (Narayan Raghunath 38no, John Lillywhite 37; GS Virk 3/34)

Cadets 168 (Andre Botha 38, Josh Peterson-Guy 37) defeated Danphe CC 165 (Shrijan Subedi 36)

Baaj Sports2 285 (Priar Brar 100, Preetjot Singh 55; Arjun Baby 3/29) defeated Bay Blasters 188 (Mithun George 43, Anv Sadanandan 35; Jagraj Singh 3/39, Amandeep Singh 3/51)