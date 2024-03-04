There was a full weekend of action in the Western Bay cricket competition.

Seven wickets for 23 runs from Baaj Sports bowler Yogesh Yogi took the Don Warner Challenge Trophy from Cadets’ grasp on Saturday.

Baaj Sports were bowled out for 190, with Yogi, who would go on to be his side’s bowling star, top scoring with 43 runs. Cadets’ Joshua Dempsey took four wickets for 30 runs.

The Baaj first-change bowler ripped through Cadets’ top four before returning to take three further scalps as Cadets fell 29 runs short of their target. Yogi’s seven-wicket haul took his season tally to 36.

Pāpāmoa opener Ryan Balsom belted the second-best Western Bay Cricket score of the season against Hawks in Classic Builders division one action. Balsom posted 141 at a strike rate of 114 in an innings that contained 11 fours and six sixes.

Pāpāmoa reached 276 for the loss of six wickets, then bowled Hawks out for 195.

Katikati defeated Mount Maunganui to cement their place in the division one top four.

Classic Builders division two competition leaders Baaj Sports defeated Tauranga Boys’ College, courtesy of Bikram Singh posting 127. In further division two encounters, Cadets lost to Sher E Punjab Te Puke by two wickets, Falcons fell to United Indians and Greerton easily defended 309/8 against Bay Blasters.

The two Tauranga Boys’ College Classic Builders division three sides both emerged victorious. TBC Blue beat Albion by 53 runs and TBC White won the secondary school derby with Aquinas College.

Two further division three matches resulted in Mount Maunganui losing by five wickets to Grasshoppers after being bowled out for 123, and Mount Maunganui2 getting past Pāpāmoa by six wickets.

The third Western Bay of Plenty Cricket century was posted in the Classic Builders division four match-up between Danphe CC and Baaj Sports.

The Danphe team were removed for 299 with Ajit Chaudhary finishing his innings with 115 runs. Baaj Sports were then bowled out for 108 to hand Danphe CC a 191-run victory.

Cadets defeated Katikati at Moore Park, Baaj Sports2 proved too strong for Greerton, and Bay Blasters went down to United Indians to finish off the divsion 4 encounters.

WBOPCA results, March 2

Classic Builders division one

Pāpāmoa 276/6 (Ryan Balsom 141, Aaron Barbour 50, Parambir Singh 3/60) defeated Hawks 195 (Khush Randhawa 52, Davinder Khaira 31, Aaron Barbour 4/32, Cameron Ualesi 3/35) by 81 runs

Baaj Sports 190 (Yogesh Yogi 43, Deepak Singh 42; Joshua Dempsey 4/30, Marshall Flint 3/24) defeated Cadets 162 (Luke McConaghty 32; Yogesh Yogi 7/23) — Baaj Sports won the Don Warner Challenge Trophy by 28 runs

Katikati 195/9 (Brody Gilroy, Jacob Morton 42, Karl Friend 3/12) defeated Mount Maunganui

Te Puke v United Indians — no final result received

Classic Builders division two

Cadets 211 (Harrison Miles 47, Daniel Hall 36, Prabhjot Singh 4/35) lost to Sher E Punjab Te Puke 212/8 (Bivek Singh 70, Gurpreet Padda 43) by 2 wickets

Falcons 172 (Tarun Trikiani 64*, Varinder Kumar 3/32) lost to United Indians 176/6 (Narinder Singh 52*) by 4 wickets

Baaj Sports 292/8 (Bikram Singh 127, Aman Mahal 33, Jasvir Dhillon 33, Sam Cross 4/25, George Athy-Knibbs 3/57) defeated Tauranga Boys College 149 (Heston Roberton 40) by 143 runs

Greerton 309/8 (Luke Spargo 73, Steve Jennings 38, Khushwaran Joshi 31, Smit Katharotiya 3/39) defeated Bay Blasters 152 (Abin Abraham 66, Derin Davis 30, Scott Drabble 4/18, David Street 4/35) by 157 runs

Classic Builders division three

TBC Blue 240/5 (Cameron Unwin 57*, Nathan Smith 43, Ben McKinlay 38) defeated Albion 187 (Matt Summerville 47, James Catto 3/31) by 53 runs

Mount Maunganui 123 (Steve Robinson 38, Andrew Balfour 3/22) lost to Grasshoppers 124/5 (Ben Goodall 63*) by 5 wickets

Pāpāmoa 114 (Nitin Bindal 33, Kale Wellington 5/16) lost to Mount Maunganui2 116/4 (Marnus Botha 44) by 6 wickets

TBC White 188/9 (Angelo Giacon 35, Payton Jackson 32, Andrew Coster 4/23) defeated Aquinas College 77 (Kody Irwin 3/12) by 111 runs

Classic Builders division four

Cadets 232/9 (Grant Manners 56, Andre Botha 43, Kingsley Smith 40*, Angrej Singh 3/25) defeated Katikati 199 (Gujeet Singh Babbu 47, Charlie Pritchard 3/34, Tomas Andrew 3/43) by 33 runs

Danphe CC 299 (Ajit Chaudhary 115, Bikash Pandey 38, Bimal Poudel 37, Rambo Singh 3/56, German Bhullar 3/38) defeated Baaj Sports 108 (German Bhullar 30, Prajwol Karki 4/17) by 191 runs

Baaj Sports2 206 (Reham Sekhon 42, Ben Rowland 3/30) defeated Greerton 180 (Caleb Logan 47, Taurian Christopher 43, Carter Fitzpatrick 36, Rajnish Rajnish 3/26) by 16 runs

Bay Blasters 112 (Jaijus Pallippadan 36, Gurpinder Singh 4/9, Gurjit Bhagtana 3/34) lost to United Indians 116/5 by 5 wickets



