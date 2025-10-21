Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Bay of Plenty Times
Updated

Wellington weather: Tauranga MPs take seven-hour cross-party ‘roadie’ after flight canned

Kaitlyn Morrell
Multimedia journalist ·Bay of Plenty Times·
2 mins to read

Bay of Plenty MP Tom Rutherford (left) and Tauranga MP Sam Uffindell, both of National, Labour list MP Jan Tinetti and Act List MP Cameron Luxton hit the road together. Photo / Facebook

Bay of Plenty MP Tom Rutherford (left) and Tauranga MP Sam Uffindell, both of National, Labour list MP Jan Tinetti and Act List MP Cameron Luxton hit the road together. Photo / Facebook

Four Tauranga-based MPs completed an unplanned, cross-country, cross-party road trip yesterday after wild weather cancelled flights to Wellington.

Tauranga MP Sam Uffindell (National), Bay of Plenty MP Tom Rutherford (National), List MP Jan Tinetti (Labour) and List MP Cameron Luxton (Act) crammed into a Mitsubishi hire car and drove

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save