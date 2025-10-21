Bay of Plenty MP Tom Rutherford (left) and Tauranga MP Sam Uffindell, both of National, Labour list MP Jan Tinetti and Act List MP Cameron Luxton hit the road together. Photo / Facebook
Four Tauranga-based MPs completed an unplanned, cross-country, cross-party road trip yesterday after wild weather cancelled flights to Wellington.
Tauranga MP Sam Uffindell (National), Bay of Plenty MP Tom Rutherford (National), List MP Jan Tinetti (Labour) and List MP Cameron Luxton (Act) crammed into a Mitsubishi hire car and drovefrom Tauranga to Parliament in Wellington.
None missed the opportunity to share snaps from the seven-hour trip down the North Island on their social media.
“Cross party MP roady to Wellington,” Uffindell wrote.
He said they earlier they had got as far as seeing the capital from the air, but heavy winds meant the plane could not land and was sent “back to the mighty Tauranga”.