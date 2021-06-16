Weather watch: Heavy rain on the way for the Bay of Plenty this weekend

It's shaping up to be a wet weekend in the Bay of Plenty. Photo / File

It's shaping up to be a wet weekend in the Bay of Plenty.

According to WeatherWatch.co.nz a a large Tasman Sea low will tap into moisture-rich sub-tropical air and bring heavy rain in to both the North and South Island this weekend.

Bay of Plenty is most exposed to the wet, slow moving, northerly flow with rainfall accumulations potentially exceeding 100mm in some locations.

MetService agrees, reporting that on Saturday and Sunday, there was moderate confidence that rainfall accumulations would meet warning criteria over the region.

Meanwhile it would be mostly fine in the Bay of Plenty today with a chance of a shower this afternoon.