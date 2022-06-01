MetService National weather: June 1st - 3rd.

A thunderstorm watch is in place for Rotorua and the wider Bay of Plenty.

MetService said the watch was in place until 6pm, however, thunderstorms could become severe in the Bay of Plenty and Rotorua between 9am and 4pm.

An active front is expected to move across the west and north of the North Island today bringing squally thunderstorms with heavy rain and hail and a chance of a small tornado.

🟧 Severe weather update 🟨



The potential for severe thunderstorms lingers today & some places might approach warning criteria for rain.



There's an easing trend as we head into Friday but there's still risk of thunderstorms.



Get all the details here: https://t.co/qHyE5zhh6X pic.twitter.com/Yw3o62Q8PV — MetService (@MetService) June 1, 2022

There is a moderate risk of these thunderstorms becoming severe, producing localised downpours with intensities of 25 to 35 mm/h, damaging wind gusts in excess of 110 km/h and the chance of a localised damaging tornado, MetService said.

Rainfall of this intensity can cause surface and/or flash flooding, especially in low-lying areas such as streams, rivers or narrow valleys and may also lead to slips.

Driving conditions will also be hazardous with surface flooding and poor visibility in heavy rain.

Wind gusts of this strength, and damaging tornadoes can cause structural damage, including trees and power lines, and may also make driving hazardous.

A heavy rain watch is also in place for the ranges of Bay of Plenty, east of Whakatāne and the Tongariro National Park until 5pm.

Friday's forecast is for a few showers with mostly fine weather over the weekend.