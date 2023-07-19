Armed police have swarmed Auckland city, gunshots heard, at least six injured, three confirmed dead, public being told to avoid the area and stay indoors. Video / @Idusermm / Whiti Beazley / Kent Harrison / Supplied

An orange heavy rain warning has been issued for the Coromandel region.

The warning comes into force from 10pm tonight through to 10pm Friday.

MetService said 120mm to 150mm of rain could fall with intensities of 15mm to 25mm per hour, possibly even more in localised downpours, especially during Friday morning.

It warned that heavy rain may cause streams and rivers to rise rapidly, slips, surface flooding and hazardous driving conditions.

A strong wind watch is also in place for the Coromandel Peninsula and Waikato, about and just west of the Kaimai Range, from 2am Friday through to 3pm Friday.

East to southeast winds may approach severe gales at times.

Rotorua and Tauranga can expect showers on Thursday and rain on Friday with some heavy falls. Occasional rain is forecast for the weekend.

A heavy rain watch is in place for Auckland from 8pm.

MetService issued the rain watch last night and says a period of heavy rain and amounts that “may approach warning criteria” is forecast.

Orange vs red warnings

Orange

Used when the forecast indicates incoming bad weather (expected heavy rain, strong wind or heavy snow) will meet MetService severe weather criteria.

It signifies that people need to be prepared and take action as appropriate as there could be some disruption to their day and potential risk to people, animals and property.

The majority of warnings issued by MetService will be orange.

Red

Reserved for only the most extreme weather events, such as the severe weather resulting from ex-tropical cyclones, where significant impact and disruption are expected.

It signifies that people need to act now as immediate action is required to protect people, animals and property from the impact of the weather.

People should also be prepared to follow the advice of official authorities and emergency services.

- Source: MetService