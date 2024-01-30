Winston Peters and Judith Collins jet to Australia, new documentary a wake-up call for Piha and a bright prediction for Auckland’s CBD in the latest NZ Herald headlines. Video / Getty Images / Parliament TV / NZHerald

The hot weather continues in the region today after Tauranga reached its highest temperature of the year yesterday.

After a warm night where temperatures didn’t get below 20C, Tauranga is forecast to hit 29C after yesterday recording 30.4C MetService meteorologist, Ngaire Wotherspoon said.

Some cloudy periods and the chance of a shower were possible for the city this evening.

Whakatāne also has a forecast high of 29C today with Rotorua due to hit 27C.

“Unfortunately there isn’t a temperature forecast for Kawerau, but right now they are at 25C, and I suspect they will have a similar day to Whakatāne,” Wotherspoon said.

The next couple of days should be fairly settled and sunny for the Bay of Plenty, with a bit of cloud in the mornings and evenings and the chance of a shower near Tauranga tonight.

Showers develop on Friday, mainly from the afternoon for inland areas and the evening for the coast. It should clear up on Saturday evening for a fine Sunday.

Temperatures are expected to stay fairly constant in the mid to late 20C, before a drop on Saturday, Wotherspoon said.

Rotorua can expect a high of 19C on Saturday and Tauranga 23C.























