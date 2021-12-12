Weather: Heavy rain for Bay of Plenty

MetService Severe weather: December 10th - 11th.

A heavy rain watch is in place for Bay of Plenty.

MetService said the warm moist northerly flow that lies over the North Island today could bring significant heavy rain to the region.

The watch is in place for Bay of Plenty, especially west of Ōpōtiki, between 12am Monday and 12am Tuesday.

Rainfall amounts may reach warning criteria.

🌧 Periods of rain in the north

🟡 Heavy Rain Watch for BOP

🌦 Scattered showers for the west and inland areas of the South Island

There is a low risk of a few thunderstorms for Bay of Plenty and southern Coromandel Peninsula during this morning.

Rotorua can expect rain with heavy falls today with the chance of a thunderstorm.

Meanwhile, meteorologists are tracking an as-yet unnamed tropical cyclone system, that currently has a low chance of bringing gale-force winds to the Gisborne area on Wednesday and Thursday.

It is predicted to deepen and move south-east past New Caledonia on Tuesday, and then gradually make its way south.

MetService meteorologist Juliane Bergdolt said while both systems were separate, both were currently sitting in the same warm air mass.