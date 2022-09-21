MetService Severe weather: September 21st

Rain and thunderstorms are forecast for the Bay of Plenty this afternoon.

These will clear this evening but the wet weather is set to return on Thursday with heavy falls later in the day.

MetService meteorologist John Law said around 70 to 100mm of rain had fallen over the ranges in the east of the region over the last 48 hours.

There had also been reports of slips near Ōpōtiki and Galatea.

Thunderstorms in several spots across the North Island today.



Here's a look at the radar and lightning at the moment but there's more to come this afternoon.



"There were also a few thunderstorms in the east of the region this morning with the station at Waimana reporting over 12mm of rain in one hour and 51mm in the last 24 hours," Law said.

"Looking ahead, we've still got some showers to come across the Bay of Plenty this afternoon some of which will be heavy with possible thunderstorms and hail.

"Although these showers should clear this evening there is more wet weather in the forecast for tomorrow with rain pushing back in from the northeast," Law said.

A heavy rain watch was in place for the far western part of the region and up to the Coromandel tomorrow, from 6pm through to Friday morning.