Mark Dobson's Sakana no Senshi wearable arts creation showing the intricate detail on the back of the helmet.

Mark Dobson's Sakana no Senshi wearable arts creation showing the intricate detail on the back of the helmet.

Artists and father and son duo Brian and Mark Dobson are known in Matata for bringing found objects to life in their art.

The two spend hours in their sheds toiling into the wee hours of the morning to create art from things that would just normally be washed up to lay in the sand.

They are exhibiting their creations including their World of Wearable Art entries at the Carlton Gallery.

Brian, 74, is an ex-mill worker and retired firefighter. His talent is anthropomorphism and he will often go for a stroll along the beach and sift through the flotsam and debris washed up from a passing storm and find objects that seem compelling to him.

He wonders ‘does its shape or structure evoke any human characteristics?’

He adds to a vast collection he has stored and makes figurines and character displays. Together with his sister Diane, they became finalists in the 2012 World of Wearable Arts bizarre bra section with their piece Eye Boobed, a bra made from a collection of material found at the beach.

A bizarre bra entry by Brian Dobson.

Mark, 40, is a supervisor at Fonterra Edgecumbe, ex volunteer firefighter and has a bachelor of media arts and a national certificate in design. He has started pyrography (the art of decorating wood or other materials with burn marks from a heated object).

Mark’s themed birthday party costumes led him (after being coerced by an aunt) to become an entrant in the 2014 World of Wearable Arts Awards.

His piece Sakana no Senshi made from fish skin, shells and sea beads placed first in the Weta Workshop Kingdoms of the East category and he won a four-week internship at Weta Workshop.

- Supplied





The Details

What: Unusual Creations: Made in the Shed from Sea and Tree

Where: Carlton Gallery at The Arts Junction, Katikati

When: July 17-August 13