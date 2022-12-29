‘We just need to gather’: Mauao gathering organised to pay tribute to Dawn Picken

Bay of Plenty Times reporter Dawn Picken, pictured in 2019. Photo / Andrew Warner

A dawn gathering at Mauao has been organised as a way for people to remember, grieve, and pay tribute to well-known and well-loved mother, athlete, and writer Dawn Picken.

Dawn, a 52-year-old author, marathon runner, Bay of Plenty Times Weekend writer and columnist, Toi Ohomai tutor, and former television journalist, lost her battle with a rare liver disease at 8.12pm on Boxing Day.

Dawn shared her health battle, and much of her life’s journey, publicly.

Her funeral service would be held at a later date next year.

In the absence of a formal service in the immediate future, members of Dawn’s adventure group will gather at Mauao tomorrow and invited anyone affected by Dawn’s death to join them. Anyone of any fitness level will be welcome.

The group will meet at the surf club at 5am to leave at 5.15am to climb Mauao and watch the sunrise from the summit.

Friend Josie Calcott said it will be a time to remember the good times or simply to be silent and be among the rest of her friends.

“When you can come together to talk and share grief, it lessens the pain,” Calcott said.

“We just need to gather. It will help with closure.”

Sunrise from the peak of Mauao (The Mount). Photo / Hannah Payton

Calcott is part of an “adventure group” in which Dawn was a member. Each year the group would travel to do something adventurous. The decision to create the gathering was one made by the group as a collective.

“We thought it would be nice to do that sort of thing now,” she said.

“I think it will be very helpful.”

Much of Dawn’s health battle has been journaled online via the Caring Bridge website. More information on her death, the Givealittle fund set up for her children, and what they are doing now can be found on this website, where people can also leave tributes.















