Water demand continues to cause concern in Western Bay

High water use across the whole Western Bay district is continuing to put pressure on reservoir levels, prompting a reminder to the public to keep conserving water as much as possible.

Western Bay of Plenty Council said the water warning remained at high across all communities, but restrictions had been avoided to date.

Despite cooler days and a few showers giving some reprieve, the council's Utilities Manager Kelvin Hill said dry conditions would continue over January and February making the district vulnerable to water shortages and the possibility of restrictions.

"It doesn't take much of a temperature rise in any one day for water use to rise sharply – and even though we have had cloudy, cooler days and some rain – we are certainly not out of the woods."

Hill said the public had been great at responding to the council's call for water conservation, resulting in reservoir levels being maintained with sufficient capacity to date.

"Thank you to everyone who is heeding our call – it really does make a difference.

"I urge people to keep their feet on the brake. We have another peak of holiday makers coming to the district this month - so January and February are crucial months for everyone to ease up on their water use so we can hopefully avoid bringing in restrictions this summer."

Reservoirs must maintain a constant 50 per cent minimum water level to meet the daily demands for drinking water.

