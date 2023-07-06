Dramatic video footage shows the moments a vape store owner was left at least $150,000 out of pocket after a five-vehicle ram raid at a Thames mall overnight.

The mall manager described the heist as ”like something out of a movie”.

The vehicles were driven through the front doors about 2am and smashed through one side of the centre and out the other.

The footage shows a car ramming into the Vape Vice Co. in the middle of the mall and driving off. A person is seen climbing over the counter before people in the background can be seen kicking glass cabinets.

At least six people frantically grab products while several jump back and forth over the counter, passing goods to those on the other side.

At one point, a person leans over the counter near the computer while everyone continues to grab products from shelves and cabinets, running out of shot with the goods before returning to grab some more.

More people then climb over the counter and go through all the cabinets and shelves, passing goods back to those on the other side.

Vape Vice Co. in the Goldfields Shopping Centre in Thames was robbed at 2am today.

A shelving unit is knocked to the ground while a person stuffs products into a bumbag. Up to five people were seen at one point on the other side of the counter, filling trays and large containers.

One person holds a hammer.

Another opens a locked cabinet and several others help to remove the shelves and pass them back over the counter.

Vape Vice Co. Thames owner Kevin Carroll told the Bay of Plenty Times it was the fifth ram raid in three months across his six stores in the North Island: two in Ta Rapa in Hamilton, one at Victoria St in Hamilton, and one in Te Awamutu.

Two of his stores were boarded up waiting for roller doors and other security measures.

“I’m absolutely so sick of this,” he said.

Vape Vice Co. in the Goldfields Shopping Centre in Thames about 2am on Thursday morning. Photo / Supplied

Police were called to the Goldfields Shopping Centre about 2.10am after people in five vehicles smashed through the entrance, causing “significant” damage and stealing an unknown amount of goods and money before fleeing.

Carroll said offenders wearing jumpsuits and face coverings rammed through his store and stole everything — about $150,000 worth of stock.

“There were at least seven or eight people in that little shop at the same time, just hoovering the product out of there,” he said.

“They’ve just cleaned us out ... this is all very well organised.”

Damage at Goldfields Shopping Centre.

He said the display units the alleged offenders were “kicking and smashing” cost about $3500 each, and there were also the costs of trading that would not happen, as well as the restocking.

He never thought his store in Thames would be at risk of a ram raid, saying: “Inside a mall, you think you’re safe”.

“I’m just chasing my tail at the moment restocking stores, sorting out shop fronts, fixing counters, replacing units ... it doesn’t end.”

He said every measure was taken by owners to keep their staff and businesses safe.

He said the raids were “serious, serious crimes that have a massive impact on our businesses”.

Carroll, now a New Zealand citizen, moved from South Africa 16 years ago and said: “This is something you wouldn’t even see in South Africa, quite honestly”.

“These guys have absolutely zero regard for any business or any decent member of society. They should be tried like adults or locked up and throw the key away,” he said.

“This is not stopping and the Government is not doing enough to stop these people. They’re too soft.”

However, he said he was not considering getting out of the business, saying it was his livelihood.

Goldfields Shopping Centre manager John Freer said the ram raid was “disappointing” and affected already struggling businesses run by individuals and families.

“Almost like something out of a movie.”

He said police told him 10 or 11 people were in the five vehicles that “destroyed” the automatic doors at each entrance.

He said there was no structural damage, but a lot of damage had been done throughout the mall, to The Warehouse, a vape shop and a computer kiosk.

The mall would be closed today, apart from the shops that had external access - The Warehouse, McDonald’s drive-through, and the pharmacy - and would be be fully open tomorrow.

He said this was “disappointing” as it was the school holidays and local businesses, which had been struggling, saw a spike in sales.

Thames Business Association chief executive officer Sue Lewis-O’Halloran said the alleged offenders “could not have done more damage if they tried”.

She said this was the fifth ram raid in Thames in the past year and it was a “huge” societal issue nationally.

She said the business association had funded automatic number plate recognition cameras, which she said were an important tool.

“It breaks my heart to see this being done to businesses,” she said.

“It makes me sad and frustrated ... I just don’t get it.”

She said she was unsure what the next steps needed to be but said it was not just a criminal issue, but a societal issue that needed to be addressed.

Detective Senior Sergeant Kristine Clarke said five vehicles were used to gain entry to the Mary St mall and were “driven carelessly through the premises”.

Hours later: The aftermath of a ram raid at Vape Vice Co. in the Goldfields Shopping Centre in Thames on Thursday morning. Photo / Supplied

Police were called after multiple alarms were activated about 2.10am.

“Significant damage was caused, and an unknown amount of goods and money were stolen,” she said.

She said the offenders fled the scene a short time later.

Three vehicles have since been recovered and police are to follow positive lines of inquiry, she said.

Police were doing a scene examination this morning.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 105 or online at “Update Report” referencing file number 230706/3546.

Information can also be shared anonymously through Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

