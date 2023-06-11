Voyager 2023 media awards

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Bay of Plenty Times

Wastewater overflow in Mount Maunganui

Bay of Plenty Times
Quick Read
Pilot Bay. Photo / Alan Gibson

Pilot Bay. Photo / Alan Gibson

Tauranga City Council says a wastewater overflow in Mount Maunganui may have impacted Pilot Bay.

A blocked sewer connection in the vicinity of 314 Maunganui Rd resulted in a wastewater overflow, the council said in a statement this morning.

“This could have potentially impacted the Pilot Bay area.

“Council contractors have cleared the blockage. As a precaution warning signs have been placed at prominent locations along Pilot Bay,” the council said.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

“Water quality sampling is being undertaken.”

More to come.

Latest from Bay of Plenty Times