From left, Elizabeth McLeod, Colleen Christensen and Bronwyn Vercoe from Te Puke Art Soceity. Photo / Stuart Whitaker

Whether you are a complete beginner wanting to give art a go, or picking up a paint brush for the first time in a long time, Te Puke Art Society is offering a bit of help.

The society is to hold a four week beginners’ course during March.

Bronwyn Vercoe says each week a different artist from the society will take a two-hour class and that will give people a chance to meet members, “giving everyone a chance to see what we do and meet us”.

The $60 cost for the course includes materials and a year’s membership to the society.

The classes will be on each Thursday during the month, with the first class at 10am on March 2.

They will be at the society’s rooms, Constables Gallery, on Commerce Lane in Te Puke.

Places are limited.

For more information, call Bronwyn on 027 366 8132.