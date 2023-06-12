Wander Women adventure race coming to Hahei in November

Hahei will host the Wander Women adventure race in November. Photo / Soaked in Adventure

The fifth Wander Women Adventure Race will take place in Hahei on Saturday November 11 2023. The race is designed by women, for women and is a great introduction to adventure racing for beginners, while optional extra checkpoints provide the right level of challenge for experienced teams.

Wander Women is a navigational team race – in teams of four fabulous wāhine, teams will navigate a stunning secret course by foot and mountain bike to collect checkpoints and complete fun mystery activities along the way in either the 3-hour or 6-hour course.

Event Organiser, Fiona Cederman said: “Every year, Wander Women Adventure Race is held in a different location – I’m so excited to showcase the stunning Coromandel region this November and bring teams to Hahei to take part. Teams will have a unique experience, navigating the course which includes amazing and exclusive views.”

“Wander Women is more than an adventure race. It’s also a well-deserved break and girls’ weekend away. Together with the fabulous team at the Hahei Beach Resort, our teams are going to enjoy an amazing weekend – including an after-race party, registration and prize giving at the Resort.

“Wander Women Adventure Race is really special – the atmosphere is so supportive and teams have lots of fun out on the course and over the weekend. Team entries are still available at soakedinadventure.co.nz – we’d love to have you join the adventure on 11 November in Hahei.”

Details

Race venue announcement: Race HQ and the start/finish line will be announced to teams on Saturday 4 November 2023 - one week before race day.

Race pack pick up: 5.30-8pm, Friday November 10 at Hahei Beach Resort, 42 Harsant Avenue, Hahei. Teams will be able to start planning and strategizing their route from Friday night.

Race day timings: Registration opens at Race HQ at 6.30 am on Saturday November 11. 6 Hour team race briefing will begin at 7.30am and the race start at 8am. 3 Hour team’s race briefing will be at 8.30 am and the race starts at 9am.

Prize-giving: Adventure racing is a team sport. Team members must stick together and complete the race as a team. The team who gets the most points [by collecting checkpoints and completing mystery activities] in the fastest time wins. Place winner and spot prizes will be awarded at the prize giving at 10 am on Sunday November 12 at Hahei Beach Resort.

Photographs: Selection of Wander Women Adventure Race images https://clairehousephotography.pixieset.com/wanderwomenadventureraceselection/

Further information: Fiona Cederman. Tel. 0276267910

Website: https://soakedinadventure.co.nz/wander-women-adventure-race-202