Voyager 2023 media awards

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Bay of Plenty Times

Wander Women adventure race coming to Hahei in November

Jim Birchall
By
3 mins to read
Hahei will host the Wander Women adventure race in November. Photo / Soaked in Adventure

Hahei will host the Wander Women adventure race in November. Photo / Soaked in Adventure

The fifth Wander Women Adventure Race will take place in Hahei on Saturday November 11 2023. The race is designed by women, for women and is a great introduction to adventure racing for beginners, while optional extra checkpoints provide the right level of challenge for experienced teams.

Wander Women is a navigational team race – in teams of four fabulous wāhine, teams will navigate a stunning secret course by foot and mountain bike to collect checkpoints and complete fun mystery activities along the way in either the 3-hour or 6-hour course.

Event Organiser, Fiona Cederman said: “Every year, Wander Women Adventure Race is held in a different location – I’m so excited to showcase the stunning Coromandel region this November and bring teams to Hahei to take part. Teams will have a unique experience, navigating the course which includes amazing and exclusive views.”

“Wander Women is more than an adventure race. It’s also a well-deserved break and girls’ weekend away. Together with the fabulous team at the Hahei Beach Resort, our teams are going to enjoy an amazing weekend – including an after-race party, registration and prize giving at the Resort.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

“Wander Women Adventure Race is really special – the atmosphere is so supportive and teams have lots of fun out on the course and over the weekend. Team entries are still available at soakedinadventure.co.nz – we’d love to have you join the adventure on 11 November in Hahei.”

Details

Race venue announcement: Race HQ and the start/finish line will be announced to teams on Saturday 4 November 2023 - one week before race day.

Race pack pick up: 5.30-8pm, Friday November 10 at Hahei Beach Resort, 42 Harsant Avenue, Hahei. Teams will be able to start planning and strategizing their route from Friday night.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Race day timings: Registration opens at Race HQ at 6.30 am on Saturday November 11. 6 Hour team race briefing will begin at 7.30am and the race start at 8am. 3 Hour team’s race briefing will be at 8.30 am and the race starts at 9am.

Prize-giving: Adventure racing is a team sport. Team members must stick together and complete the race as a team. The team who gets the most points [by collecting checkpoints and completing mystery activities] in the fastest time wins. Place winner and spot prizes will be awarded at the prize giving at 10 am on Sunday November 12 at Hahei Beach Resort.

Photographs: Selection of Wander Women Adventure Race images https://clairehousephotography.pixieset.com/wanderwomenadventureraceselection/

Further information: Fiona Cederman. Tel. 0276267910

Website: https://soakedinadventure.co.nz/wander-women-adventure-race-202

Latest from Bay of Plenty Times