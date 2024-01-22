Time to get those leads and harnesses out for Wander Dogs walkies.

The dog days are not over — they’re coming back to the beach this summer as part of Western Bay’s Wander Dogs series.

The annual series will feature three walks around the district and a Doggy Day Out party, where pets are encouraged to don their best beachwear.

Western Bay of Plenty District Council team leader animal services Peter Hrstich says this is the seventh year of Wander Dogs.

“Last year, we hosted two winter walks for the first time in Katikati and Te Puke, so it was a no-brainer to bring back the summer series and build on the positive events we hosted in the colder months.”

The walks give dogs and their owners a chance to socialise with other animals in a safe environment, and for owners to pick up tips in the information session held beforehand.

“The brief power-up talks before the walk begins gives owners a chance to ask any burning questions of our teams, who have a wealth of knowledge about dogs and their behaviour. In the past we’ve covered topics like dog park etiquette and being aware of other dogs around you. If you’ve got a question, here’s your chance to ask.”

The first walk was in December, at Puketoki Reserve in Whakamarama.

The series returns on February 3 at Te Puna Quarry Park, and on March 2 at Anzac Bay in Waihi Beach. Q&A sessions will begin at 9.30am for these sessions, with the walk to follow at 10am.

“We’ll also be letting our hair down and letting our tails wag on March 16 at Ōmokoroa sports ground for our favourite event of the year: Doggy Day Out,” Peter says.

The costume party kicks off at 10am and will run to 2pm. Dogs and their humans, and also humans without dogs, are invited to join us for the celebration. The day includes dog education, stalls, music and competitions.





