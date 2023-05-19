Waka Kotahi gives Coromandel Peninsula road works update

Wentworth Valley Bridge (Moana Anu Anu Bridge) in Whangamata will be closed to all traffic from 7am to 5pm on Friday, June 9, for essential maintenance work. Photo / Waka Kotahi

Wentworth Valley Bridge (Moana Anu Anu Bridge) in Whangamata will be closed to all traffic from 7am to 5pm on Friday, June 9, for essential maintenance work. Photo / Waka Kotahi

Waka Kotahi has advised of the following roadworks in the Coromandel Peninsula:

SH25 Opoutere: An underslip has caused significant damage to the road structure. The temporary road is open with stop/go traffic management, however, there may be periods of stop/stop traffic management as required. Work to repair the slip has commenced, and is expected to be complete in June.

SH25 Moana Anu Anu Bridge, Whangamatā: The bridge (also known as Wentworth River Bridge). which is located near the intersection of Tairua and Port Rds, will be closed to all traffic from 7am to 5pm on Friday, June 9, for essential maintenance work. Motorists travelling between Waihi and Tairua on State Highway 25 (SH25) will be detoured through Whangamatā during this time. The bridge will also be closed to cyclists and pedestrians throughout this work. More information.

·SH25A Kopu-Hikuai: A section of the road near the summit has collapsed, and the road is impassable. Detour via SH26, SH2, SH25 via the Karangahake Gorge or SH25 via Coromandel Town. More information.

SH25 Te Kouma: Road surface repairs are required due to slip damage located between Manaia and Te Kouma Road, work will take place from Sunday, May 21, for three nights. A full road closure will be in place from 8pm to 5am each night, with 1 hour between 11pm and 12am (midnight) to allow vehicles to pass through the site.

·SH2 Waihi: Surface repairs will take place on Wednesday 24 May (weather dependent) at the Seddon St roundabout in Waihi. A full road closure will be in place from 10pm to 6am with all traffic detoured via Kenny St.