World Cup-winning Black Ferns prop Santo Taumata has re-signed for 2023. Photo / Supplied

In a further boost to the Waitomo Chiefs Manawa front row stocks, World Cup-winning Black Ferns prop Santo Taumata has re-signed for 2023.

At only 19, Taumata has had an impressive start to her career with seven Black Fern caps already under her belt. The Bay of Plenty prop made her debut for the Waitomo Chiefs Manawa against Matatū during the inaugural Super Rugby Aupiki season this year and went on to debut for the Black Ferns against Australia.

Taumata was awarded Emerging Player of the Year for her efforts during the 2022 Farah Palmer Cup season as well as Female Club Player of the Year at the 2022 Zespri Bay of Plenty Rugby Awards.

The teenager put in superb performances for the Black Ferns during their Rugby World Cup campaign, providing physicality off the bench throughout the competition which proved a key part in the success of the side.

Waitomo Chiefs Manawa head coach Crystal Kaua said, "Santo is a powerhouse! Her speed off the ground, her intent with the ball in hand, the smile on her face when she bunts someone, and her freight-train tackles see her as a talent on both sides of the ball.

"At 19, to be a tighthead prop for the Black Ferns at a World Cup speaks volumes of her ability and also how she handles pressure and thrives in it, which makes her unique. Combine that with her deep love, respect and care for her parents, her humour and quick wit, and her off-field connections with the players and staff, she has a bright future on and off the field."

Taumata said of her signing, "I've enjoyed every second playing alongside these amazing wāhine toa. I'm looking forward to getting out there next season."

Loose Forward Dhys Faleafaga has signed with the Waitomo Chiefs Manawa for the 2023 Sky Super Rugby Aupiki competition, with the talented flanker to transfer from the Hurricanes Poua for the upcoming season.

In her early career, Faleafaga was a stand-out player for St Mary's College First XV, taking home the 2017 national title. In 2018 she made her debut for the Wellington Pride in the Farah Palmer Cup competition and the following year she went on to score two tries on debut for the Black Ferns Sevens against Japan at just 18 years old.

Last year she moved her focus to 15s and was selected for the northern tour, making her debut for the Black Ferns against England.

"At 21 Dhys has already played for both the Black Ferns XVs and Black Fern Sevens. Her athletic combination of power, size, speed and an under-5 minute bronco is rare," said Crystal Kaua.

"Her skillset, ability to see and attack space and professionalism coming from the New Zealand Sevens environment are massive. She is also a great human who will add to our off-field culture too. We look forward to having her and her family with the Waitomo Chiefs Manawa in 2023."

Faleafaga took a break from rugby this year for the birth of twin boys with her partner, New Zealand Sevens player Tone Ng Shiu.

"Anyone who has come back to sport post-children knows how difficult that is physically and mentally, so we want to do everything we can to support that transition for her back to playing," said Kaua.

Faleafaga comes from a successful rugby family with her older sister Lyric also a previous member of the Black Fern Sevens, while their mother Vanessa represented Samoa at the 2002 and 2006 Women's Rugby World Cups.

Faleafaga said of her signing with the Waitomo Chiefs Manawa, "I'm super excited for the 2023 season to finally be playing some rugby, and even more excited to be a part of the Chiefs family!"

The Waitomo Chiefs Manawa season will kick off on Saturday, February 25, 2023against the Hurricanes Poua in Levin.