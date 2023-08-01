C class champion Nathan Fogden (left), BF Goodrich national sales manager John Woolf, landowners Rick, Jenny and John Powdrell, BoP Four Wheel Drive Club vice- president Kendyl Owens-Goodall, and Waipuna Hospice funding executive Wayne Bloxham.

C class champion Nathan Fogden (left), BF Goodrich national sales manager John Woolf, landowners Rick, Jenny and John Powdrell, BoP Four Wheel Drive Club vice- president Kendyl Owens-Goodall, and Waipuna Hospice funding executive Wayne Bloxham.

Waipuna Hospice has benefited to the tune of $15,000 from three muddy motorsport events.

Bay of Plenty Four Wheel Drive Club has hosted three rounds of the 4x4 national trial series at the Powdrell property in Rangiuru Rd in the past four years, each time making a donation to the hospice

Te Puke St John has also received money from the funds raised at this year’s round in February.

“With the help of the Powdrell family and BF Goodrich, from three events in four calendar years we have raised $15,000 for Waipuna Hospice and $3000 for Te Puke St John,” says club member and C class 4x4 champion Nathan Fogden.

He says several local businesses, Western Bay of Plenty District Council and neighbouring property owners have also supported events.

Waipuna Hospice funding executive Wayne Bloxham says all the money raised for and by the organisation goes back to families and patients who need it.

“We are very grateful for the support of the local community,” he says.

This year the club is celebrating its 50th anniversary with celebrations likely to include an event at TECT Park.

“We are keen to hear from past members who might want to be involved,” says Nathan.

Anyone interested can send an email to bop4x4club@gmail.com or contact the club via its Facebook page.