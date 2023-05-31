Waikato Regional Council prosecutes companies over Matarangi wetland clearance

The defendants are due to appear in the Thames District Court on June 20.

A prosecution has been launched by Waikato Regional Council relating to the clearance of vegetation and earthworks in a wetland at Matarangi, in the Coromandel Peninsula.

Charges under the Resource Management Act have been filed against two companies in respect of their actions.

“We are taking the unusual step of announcing that a prosecution has been initiated due to the level of public interest in respect of this event,” council regional compliance manager Patrick Lynch said.

“However, because the matter is before the court, we will not be naming the defendants or disclosing further information at this stage.”