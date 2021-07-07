Waihi School students win science competition by a fraction

Clever Waihi East School students have won an inter-school competition by 1.5 millimetres. Pictured is Leah Kelly, 10, and Ryan Fletcher, 9. Photo / Rebecca Mauger

After a nail-biting tiebreaker, Waihi East School won a national science and engineering competition by a millimetre.

The EPro8 2021 was held in Rotorua late last month and the local team walked away with the trophy after beating 12 other teams in the Year 5-6 section.

Leah Kelly, 10, Reuben Carey, 9, Callum Morgan, 9, and Ryan Fletcher, 9, created an impressive working bungy jump model from a kitset and were down to the wire with a team from Papamoa. The teams tied so a challenge play-off was held to create the tallest construction in four minutes.

Ryan says their knees were knocking with nerves but they managed to build a 1 metre, 89mm tower which won by 1.5mm. They had their fingers crossed the structure would not tip over.

The EPro8 Challenge is a yearly challenge where schools throughout New Zealand take part. Students take part in a series of competitions and events designed to promote science and engineering. Events are run for Year 5-6, Year 7-8 and Year 9-10 age groups.

The challenges vary at each event — they may have to construct kitsets of a pinball machine, a flying fox, ball sorting, conveyor belt, gear box, drum machine, fishing rod, a wind powered crane and more. Electronics and mechanics are often involved.

Ryan and his pals were tasked with making the bungy jump and pinball machine but ran out of time to make the fairground ride and the secret agent message system.

Heats were held in Katikati, semifinals in Tauranga and the finals in Rotorua on June 26. They had to make a remote controlled kontiki in the semifinals.

Helper Keith Derham says the children did an excellent job and it was a real accomplishment for them considering the size of their school. Waihi East School has a roll of 240 children and they were up against some big schools.