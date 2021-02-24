Waihi Police Report for 23 February 2021

Monday 15 February

Police attended a single-vehicle non-injury traffic crash at Steele Rd, Athenree. The vehicle lost control on a sweeping bend and went off the road through a fence near the Athenree Transfer Station. The vehicle was extensively damaged. There have been three single-vehicle crashes in the exact same spot within the last week. Two people were trapped in one crash after the vehicle rolled. There were minor or no injuries for drivers and occupants in all three crashes. Excessive speed was a factor in all of them.

A Whangamatā woman was arrested in relation to a historic shoplifting incident. She entered the New World supermarket and stole food items she had concealed on her person. She attempted to deceive the checkout operator by paying for some other items before leaving. She had also been previously trespassed from the store for theft. Her actions were observed by the manager. She has been charged with burglary due to being previously trespassed.

Tuesday 16 February

A Paeroa man was arrested for shoplifting from Paeroa Four Square. He allegedly entered the store and stole food items. Police located him nearby and a search revealed a small amount of methamphetamine and a glass pipe on his person.

A Waihi man was arrested at his home address on a warrant to arrest for failing to appear at court. He is currently facing charges for driving while disqualified.

A Thames man was arrested for assault in relation to a historic incident at Mobil Kopu on 22 January. The man allegedly punched another man while he was seated in his vehicle after a dispute regarding a cell phone. The two men are known to each other.

Wednesday 17 February

A Thames man and woman were arrested for a historic burglary at Sanson Agriculture, Arapuni that occurred on 3 November 2020. The arrested man was a former employee. They allegedly cut fences, entered the property and stole a quad bike, tools and farm equipment to the value of $30,000. They have been charged with burglary.

Thursday 18 February

A motorcyclist crashed on Paeroa-Kopu Rd. The rider lost control and went through a fence. He sustained moderate injuries and was taken to hospital.

Friday 19 February

A Thames man was arrested for two serious assaults in relation to a family harm incident at an Abingdon Pl address. He allegedly punched a female victim in the face and pulled her hair, as well as punching a 14-year-old female at the scene. He was taken into custody and held overnight for court in Hamilton. The court remanded him custody at Springhill Prison.

A Coromandel woman was arrested for a historic burglary and a warrant to arrest. She and three others allegedly broke into a residential property at Watt St, Coromandel on 7 January 2021. Various household items were stolen. The arrested woman was identified from CCTV recordings and her motor vehicle registration details. Two of her accomplices have also been arrested and charged and one is yet to be located.

Saturday 20 February

A Thames man was arrested for disorderly behaviour at the Tide Water Holiday Park. He was allegedly intoxicated and fighting with others who took offence at him hugging random women. He was held in police custody for detox and was later released with a formal warning after no complaint was received by any of the alleged victims.

Crime prevention advice

"Lock it or lose it" is a phrase police like to promote to remind people to secure their vehicles when they're unattended. This applies even when the vehicles are parked up at home in the driveway or carport behind a gate or fence. Police received multiple reports from Athenree recently of handbags, cell phones, ATM cards and cash being stolen from vehicles overnight. In one case an ATM card was used a few hours later to make purchases. Don't be complacent and leave your vehicle unlocked overnight. If you provide the opportunity the bad guys will happily oblige and rip you off. These creeps are out there wandering around at night hunting for opportunities. Consider installing sensor lights around your driveway and CCTV cameras if you want to go next-level. They're not as expensive as they used to be. Advertise it on your fence to deter prowlers.

Police contacts

Report crime online at 105.police.govt.nz - If it's already happened call 105. If it's happening now call 111. For traffic matters call *555 (mobile phone only). To remain anonymous call Crimestoppers 0800 555 111. Paeroa, Waihi and Whangamatā police station public counters are open business hours and police are working in the area 24/7.