Waihi Police Report: Burglars caught in the act

Monday, November 2

A stolen tradies van was recovered by police from a Consols St address. The van had been stolen overnight on October 31 from a commercial premises at Kenny St. The van had been gutted and signwriting had been removed. Tools had also been stolen. Forensic testing has been completed and police are following some solid leads to identify the offenders.

Tuesday, November 3

A Paeroa man was arrested for trespass at Countdown Paeroa after he was observed by staff having previously been warned to stay away. He was later released with a formal warning.

Another Paeroa man was arrested for breach of bail after he was seen associating with a co-offender at Belmont Rd. He was held in custody for court the next day.

A Thames man was arrested and charged for assault, trespass and breach of bail after he entered Pak'nSave Thames on October 26 after having been previously warned to stay away for shoplifting. When the manager approached the offender he kicked the victim in the leg and left the premises. Police caught up with the offender and he will be appearing in court soon.

Wednesday, November 4

A Karangahake man called an ambulance but became aggressive with the call-taker so police were called to the scene. The man alleged his brother had been run over by a vehicle the day prior. Police and ambulance staff found the injured man with a swollen and bruised leg so he was transported to hospital.

A Waihi woman was arrested and charged for threatening behaviour in relation to a historic family harm incident. The incident relates to the house that was damaged with black paint and eggs last week at Wilson Rd.

A Paeroa man was arrested for common assault after a historic altercation at a party on Porritt St last Sunday. The victim was allegedly hit in the head from behind. The offender has been charged and will be appearing in court soon.

A Thames youth was arrested for theft at Pollen St. The youth waited behind an unsuspecting female victim at an ATM machine. When she withdrew cash from the machine the youth snatched it from her hands and fled on foot. Police apprehended him near the scene.

Thursday, November 5

Two Waihi youths were arrested at an Albert St address after they were observed trying to force entry into the property. Police found the youths at the scene and discovered they had attempted to jemmy open the front door to the property, causing extensive damage to the lock and door frame. Their actions were video recorded by a witness. Both youths have been referred to the police youth aid officer.

A Waihi man was arrested for breaching a police safety order at Waihi Police Station. The victim of the family harm incident was at the station seeking advice when the man entered the building and stood behind her. The man became enraged and while being detained he resisted police and had to be restrained by several police officers. He was held in custody overnight in Hamilton for court the next day.

A Paeroa man was arrested for a family harm assault that occurred the day prior at Te Moananui Flats Rd. He allegedly punched a female victim in the face. He will be appearing in court soon.

Friday, November 6

A Waihi woman received a warning from police after she was observed dumping furniture and other household items into Mangatoetoe Stream at Mangatoetoe St. After an earlier altercation with tenants the landlord took it upon herself to dispose of their property.

Police were called back to Mangatoetoe St for a disorder incident. The informant reported that three women were outside her address threatening to smash up her vehicle. Police arrived and moved the three women on. The three woman were angry with another woman at the address.

Saturday, November 7

A residential property at Victoria St, Waikino, was broken into a the victim's wallet was stolen. A credit card from the wallet was used a short time later at BP Connect Waihi. Police have obtained CCTV camera footage and have identified the offender. Police are making enquiries to locate him for arrest.

Two intoxicated people became aggressive with ambulance staff at Waihi Community Garden. Police were called to the scene and unsurprisingly the two drunks started behaving. There were no further issues.

A Paeroa man was arrested for a historic burglary of a commercial premises at Tirau. Chemicals were stolen but later recovered nearby. They had been concealed by the offenders. Forensic testing from the crime scene allowed police to identify the offender. Their actions were also caught on CCTV surveillance camera.

Crime Prevention Advice

As you can see we're been getting some great results catching burglars over the last week. A lot of this is down to members of the public calling police when they see something suspicious. CCTV, forensics and some good old fashion police work helps too. Keep reporting any suspicious behaviour to police and remember if it's happening at the time, call 111 so police can respond and catch the bad guys in the act.

Police contacts

Report crime online at 105.police.govt.nz - If it's already happened call 105. If it's happening now call 111. For traffic matters call *555 (mobile phone only). To remain anonymous call Crimestoppers 0800 555 111. Paeroa, Waihi and Whangamata police station public counters are open business hours and police are working in the area 24/7.