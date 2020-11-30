Waihi Police Report: Burglaries target holiday homes

Police made five arrests over Repco Beach Hop. Photo / HC Post

Monday, November 23

A two vehicle non-injury traffic crash happened at Kenny St and Rosemont Rd intersection. A vehicle travelling west failed to give way to another vehicle travelling south. The offending driver was found to be under the influence and returned a result of 400. Further checks revealed that they were also disqualified from driving. They are facing several charges and will be appearing in court soon.

A bicycle was stolen from a Tauranga Rd address. Police are investigating.

An Abingdon Place, Thames, address was burgled sometime over the last week and a weed-eater and lawnmower were stolen from the carport. Police are investigating.

Tuesday, November 24

Police attended a historic family harm incident which occurred on Monday at a SH2 Karangahake address. Police served a safety order on a man who had allegedly broken a door and threatened a woman. He was also trespassed.

Thursday, November 26

A Katikati man was arrested at Waihi Beach after he was stopped by police for erratic driving. He failed a roadside breath test but he was found to be under the 250 limit. However further checks revealed he was on bail with conditions to abstain from alcohol. He is currently facing assault charges. He was held in police custody overnight for court in Hamilton.

A Paeroa man was arrested and charged for possession of an offensive weapon and assault after a heated altercation at a Station Rd address.

Friday, November 27

A gas califont was stolen from a Baber St address. Police are investigating.

A man threatened employees with a baseball bat at Kauaeranga Dairy on Parawai Rd, Thames. He fled before the arrival of police. Police are reviewing CCTV footage and investigations continue to identify him.

A Paeroa man was arrested on a warrant at a Nahum St address. He has failed to appear at court on assault and traffic charges. He was held in custody overnight in Hamilton for court.

Four men were arrested at the Whangamata Beach Hop for drunken disorderly related offences. All received formal warnings and were released after they had sobered up.

A Kerepehi man was arrested at his home on Kaihahu Rd North for a warrant to arrest for failing to appear at court in relation to a charge of driving while disqualified. He was held in custody for court in Hamilton.

Saturday, November 28

Five men were arrested at the Whangamata Repco Beach Hop for drunken disorderly related offences. One also had a warrant to arrest and was held in custody overnight. The others received formal warnings and were released after they had sobered up.

A Tauranga man was arrested at Whangamata in relation to a historic family harm incident which occurred at Matamata on November 23. He has been charged with two counts of assault and theft. He will be appearing in court soon.

Sunday, November 29

Two fuel containers were stolen from an Emerton Rd address.

A Thames man was arrested for breach of bail after he failed to reside at an address specified by the court. He is facing wilful damage and assault charges. He was held in custody overnight in Hamilton for court.

Crime Prevention Advice

This time of year we generally see an increase in theft and burglary. Holiday homes at beach locations are targeted by offenders because expensive toys are often left out overnight on the front lawn, backyard or in boats; doors are unlocked so backyard campers can access the facilities and holiday makers become complacent while relaxing on their well-earned summer break.

There's still plenty of time before the holidays to target harden your property by putting the expensive toys away, installing sensor lights or an alarm and locking those windows and doors overnight when you're absent, but also when you're home asleep at night.

Last year we had a burglar at Waihi Beach sneaking into homes stealing cellphones, cash and credit cards while people slept.