Waihī house fire: Elderly occupant dies, cause of death under investigation

Sandra Conchie
By
Multimedia Journalist, Bay of Plenty Times·Bay of Plenty Times·
3 mins to read

Fire and Emergency New Zealand says a three-bedroom house in Waihī was “well-involved” when crews arrived to tackle the blaze and one person was found dead. Photo / NZME

Fire and Emergency New Zealand says a three-bedroom house in Waihī was "well-involved" when crews arrived to tackle the blaze and one person was found dead. Photo / NZME

Police say a house fire in Waihī on Friday where the occupant was found dead is not thought to be suspicious.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand firefighters were called to a fire on Montrose Rd about 7.45am on Friday after receiving multiple 111 calls.

A Fire and Emergency spokesman earlier

