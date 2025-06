A person died in a Waihi house fire this morning. Photo / Fire and Emergency

A person has died in a house fire in Waihi this morning.

Fire and Emergency services were called to the “well involved” fire on Montrose Rd about 7.52am after receiving multiple calls.

A Fire and Emergency spokesman said four fire trucks were sent, and they were still working to fully extinguish the fire.

“It was well involved when we got there, and they’ve since found one fatality,” he said.

“It’s about 90% extinguished.”