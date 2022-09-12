Waihi Golf Club on a spring morning. Photo / Rodger Bagshaw

A very wet start and finish to the week meant a shortened programme at Waihi this week.

NINE HOLE: After the Vets section having been rained out on Monday, Tuesday dawned clear for the nine-hole section to conduct a stableford haggle. In the ladies division 1, Helen Brady was the top scorer with 18 points, followed by Glen Bennett, Megan Jowsey, Margaret Meldrum, and Marie Rickard, all with 14 points. In division 2, Eleanor Koedyk had the round of the day with 20 points. Next were Elaine Goodwin, and Jill Morrison, both with 14 points. In the men's section, Garth Pritchard led the way with 19 points, followed by Terry Paterson (16), and John Vautier (15).

WEDNESDAY LADIES: The competition was net medal, and the top player was Helen Baynes with 71, followed by Sally Grindlay, and Dot Ramsey who both had nett 72's. Next were Anke Hermannsdorfer, Trudi Gatland, and Kathy Ashton, all with 73 nett. Then all with nett 74 were Sharon Deacon, Rae Brown, and Susan Mustard. Anke Hermannsdorfer had the only two.

THURSDAY MEN: The morning stableford haggle was won by David Ashton with a blistering 45 points, and second with what would usually be a winning score was Andrew McLennan with 41, followed by Harry Shepherd, and Bill Tiffin both with 38. Next were Rob Morrison, Rhys Peden, Michael Bonnici, and Jim Powell all with 36 points. David Croker and Norm Sanderson both finished with 35 points.

In the afternoon haggle, Mark Bryant sparked into form to lead with 39 points. Damian Dunlop and Chris Hale both found their form again after lapses the previous Saturday, and came in with 38 points. Next was Ron Arthur (37), with Murray Fraser, and David Lockton, both locked on to 35 points, with Mark Hume next with 34.

SATURDAY: Was a complete washout due to rain all day, although two web-footed men played in the morning, and four in the afternoon, so all meaningful competitions were abandoned.

- Rodger Bagshaw