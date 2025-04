Police were called to the scene of a crash in the Waikato town of Waihī on Sunday night. Photo / NZME

Police were called to the scene of a crash in the Waikato town of Waihī on Sunday night. Photo / NZME

One person has died following a crash in Waihī.

Emergency services were called to the single-vehicle crash, involving a motorcycle, at the intersection of Rosemont Rd and Consols St about 8.20pm on Sunday.

The rider died at the scene, police said this morning.

The road has since reopened.