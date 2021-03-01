Waihi Coromandel Police Report: Eight arrested

Photo / Bevan Conley.

Eight people were arrested for breach of bail and or warrant to arrest matters last week in the Coromandel area. They were all held in custody for Hamilton court. Some were remanded in custody.

Tuesday, February 23

A Thames man was arrested while trying to flee out the backdoor of a Matai Rd, Thames address. He allegedly failed to stop for police the day before. Police obtained CCTV from Gull service station and confirmed his vehicle and identity. He is an unlicensed driver and has been previously forbidden to drive and was also wanted on three warrants for other matters.

A Thames man was arrested for fighting at KFC Queen St. He was allegedly eating KFC outside the premises when his associate thought he was choking and struck him on the back. He took offence and the situation got hot and spicy with both men throwing punches at each other. The other man was arrested for assault.

Wednesday, February 25

A Parry Palm Ave, Waihi, address was burgled overnight. Offender/s stole property from two vehicles that were on private property. They went on to use a stolen debit card at local ATM machines. Police are investigating.

Friday, February 26

An attempted robbery at Waihi Super Liquor Store. Two disguised offenders entered the store and assaulted a staff member by wrestling him away from the cash register while the other offender tried to steal it. They were unsuccessful and fled on foot. Police are investigating.

A Waihi man was arrested for breaching his bail conditions at a Mangatoetoe St, Waihi address. He was meant to be on curfew to a Waihi Whangamata Rd address and failed to present himself when police checked. Police found him hiding under a bed with his eyes closed. He couldn't see the police but the police could see him. He was held in custody for court in Hamilton.

A Waihi man was arrested for breaching his bail conditions at a Consols St address. He was meant to be on curfew at a Taumaranui address. He was held in custody for court in Hamilton.

Saturday, February 27

Two offenders with their faces covered entered the rear of Subway Waihi and stole items. Police are investigating.

A Hamilton man was arrested and charged with assault after he allegedly punched a female relative in the head at a Steele Rd, Waihi Beach address.

Sunday, February 28

Two youths were arrested at Queen St, Thames, in relation to an attempted robbery earlier in the day at a Sealey St address. Six youths allegedly armed with gardening tools threatened to steal a cannabis plant from the occupants of a property. The situation lit up and police were called. The youths fled from the scene. The cannabis plant was also taken into custody.

Crime Prevention Advice

A reminder to local businesses to secure your premises. Police have noticed an increase in crime relating to commercial premises. Offenders are gaining easy entry by entering through unsecured doors at the rear of the premises while staff are at the front dealing with customers. Keep emergency access doors and loading bays locked up to prevent criminals from entering.

