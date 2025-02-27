Helen said George’s family had grown in the past year with the birth of his 19th great-grandchild.

“His youngest daughter turned 65, and he had a great 102nd party. While this year’s may not be quite on the scale of the past due to his reduced strength, there’ll definitely be a big family turnout.”

George Clark at home in Waihī Beach. Photo/ Bob Tulloch.

George, who has lived at Waihī Beach since retiring in 1987, attributes his longevity to a few simple practices.

“I never smoked a cigarette, not even one. Number two is common sense. Number three is little alcohol. Then there is good luck.”

A special afternoon tea will be held on March 7. In attendance will be George’s caregivers, who he said he wanted especially to thank, regular coffee club members, and local friends.

At 103, George remained mentally sharp and stayed informed about current events. He had a particular interest in politics and followed news about President Donald Trump closely.

“He’s very concerned about Trump and the January 6 events. He follows all the developments with great interest,” Helen said.

George was a committed Labour Party supporter, she said.

“Dad’s travelled widely in his life. He’s been to Kruger National Park. He’s been on the Trans-Siberian Railway and through China, he’s been in Scandinavia, he’s been right around Europe, and been to Latin America with my husband and me.

“He enjoys watching wildlife documentaries, especially those about African animals like elephants, cheetahs, and lions. He’s always loved nature programmes on TV.”

Helen Clark with her father George Clark at home in Waihī Beach. Photo/ Bob Tulloch.

George also supported efforts to protect local wildlife, particularly the dotterels at Waihī Beach, and enjoyed regular updates from local wildlife advocate Pippa Coombes.

George’s rich life history included his early years on the family farm in Te Pahu, his education at Mount Albert Grammar in the 1930s, and his service in the Home Guard during World War II.

As a young man, George’s older brother was sent to fight in the Pacific. George’s experiences during this time were later documented in an oral history on New Zealand’s World War II home front.

“Dad was one of the few they could find who had a very good recollection of being in the Home Guard. He kept all his diaries of what they did down in the local hall, drilling and practising how to defend Hamilton if the Germans or the Japanese landed at Raglan harbour, for example.”

Helen said her father told them stories of those days.

“There was a concrete fortification on the road from Raglan to Hamilton in the hill country. It was built with two big slots either side of the road. You could roll big logs into them, and that would have held up invaders - until they got out their gelignite.”

His birthday fell on International Women’s Day - a date Helen said was fitting for her father.

“He’s been so committed to his four daughters succeeding in life. He and my mother Margaret supported us through our tertiary education and into professional careers.

“Thank you, Dad.”