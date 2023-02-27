Waihī Beach tornado takes entire roof off family’s home

The tornado bore down hard on the Simpson family's house in Island View.

Chris, Dani and Emma Simpson had only just unpacked their moving boxes when Saturday’s tornado tore the roof off their new home in Island View.

They’d moved into their new digs by the sea just three weeks ago.

The weekend was to be the Simpson family’s first relaxing weekend in the new house, and they were looking forward to going to the beach or doing whatever they liked. They have only been in the Waihī Beach area for a year after moving from Hamilton. They loved their new house in Island View after renting in Bowentown.

“We had said just the weekend prior how much we love living there,” Dani says.

“On Saturday morning, Emma and I were upstairs talking about how it’s been such a rubbish summer. I looked out the window and thought, ‘What’s all that sand swirling in the air?’”

Chris hollered for the girls to come downstairs, as he was worried the windows would blow out. The three hunkered down for a terrifying 20 seconds.

“The noise was like nothing we have ever heard... it was like a train was on us. It was horrendous. By the time we went back upstairs, we could see blue sky upstairs and the whole roof was gone.”

Roof debris was strewn across the road and neighbouring properties.

Parts of the roof had been tossed across the road and on to neighbouring properties. Theirs was the home hit worst by the tornado.

The couple were straight on the phone to emergency services and their builders Oswald Homes, who were there “within minutes”, as well as Mayor View Volunteer Fire Brigade and Katikati Scaffolding.

Work started immediately and the community rallied around with offers for places to stay, food and drink. They are staying close by with friends.

“This community has rallied around us. New friends have showed up with coffee and wine and food. We’ve been offered a dozen places to stay.

“There’s water damage now, but you can replace all that stuff... what has really bought us to tears is how beautiful this community is.

“We’re so grateful for all their help, and to Greg and his boys and the scaffolder, as well as the Fire and Emergency [New Zealand] teams who kept everyone safe while the power lines were down.”